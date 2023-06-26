Lippe Taylor names VMLY&R’s Doron Faktor as EVP of digital experience

Faktor aims to bridge the gap between paid and earned marketing as he builds the firm’s digital offerings in augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor has recruited Doron Faktor as EVP of digital experience.

He has joined the PR firm after spending more than three years at creative network VMLY&R, most recently as group director of connections and social since March 2021. He also managed data strategy at Grey from September 2018 to February 2020 and lead paid social at Mediacom, most recently as associate director from September 2017 to February 2020.

Faktor said he wants to build Lippe Taylor’s digital offerings in augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence, using his social media experience to bridge the gap between earned and paid.

“We can’t run away from the fact that marketing and messaging — everything that exists on organic, ultimately — is some form of comms device,” he said. “The thing that excites me most is that I’m not being held to what is traditionally the awareness to the conversion of a campaign. I can actually start affecting sales through the communications that the brass are putting out there.”

Faktor will work alongside Lippe Taylor’s other EVP of digital experience, Brian Laird, who was promoted to the position last October.

Faktor is reporting to David Richeson, chief digital officer, and leading a team of 36.

Faktor is the second person to move from VMLY&R to Lippe Taylor, as Craig Elimeliah also made the transition as chief creative officer in February. The pair worked closely together at VMLY&R and will continue collaborating on AI projects that fuel the agency’s earned media efforts for clients such as Godiva, Pinterest and Mucinex.

VMLY&R declined to comment on Faktor’s replacement.

Lippe Taylor Group posted just over $50 million in revenue last year, up 36% from 2021, according to PRWeek’s 2023 U.S. Agency Business Report.