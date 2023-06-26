MikeWorldWide hires Jessica Torres-Soto as global chief people officer

NEW YORK: MikeWorldWide has hired Jessica Torres-Soto as chief people officer, effective May 30.

Torres-Soto is partnering with and reporting directly to MikeWorldWide CEO and founder Michael Kempner to elevate the firm’s people-first culture. MikeWorldWide was a PRWeek Best Places to Work honoree in 2022.

Torres-Soto’s role is an expansion of the responsibilities held by former chief people officer Gina Cherwin who departed the firm in April. Cherwin now serves as chief operating and people officer of DDC Public Affairs.

Torres-Soto is overseeing global HR for the agency, along with its employee experience. She will also be responsible for deepening and expanding diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice initiatives and programming and talent management.

When asked about her goals in the new role, Torres-Soto said, “My entire goal and passion in life and everything I do is bringing more thoughtful innovative and equitable programming to any of the companies I work for.”

Kempner noted that the chief people officer is “the most important position in your entire organization,” said Kempner. “As a people-first organization, we are all about making sure we have the correct people leadership.”

Most recently, Torres-Soto worked at Civic Entertainment Group as SVP and head of people.

“In my previous role, I was able to do a very innovative change in parental leave and some mental wellness, like recharging PTO and all of that; what actually drew me to MikeWorldWide was how innovative the company already is in some of those areas,” said Torres-Soto. “I’m really just looking to create the most diverse and innovative work force possible.”

The agency reported a revenue increase of 17% to $53 million globally and 18% to $48.8 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.