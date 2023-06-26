We’re proud to announce the newest feature within GlobeNewswire, the leading press release distribution provider.
Writing a press release from scratch can be daunting and tedious, especially if you’re short on time. GlobeNewswire’s AI press release generator takes away worry and helps you securely draft a release like a pro, streamlining content creation so you can go straight to distribution.
GlobeNewswire is the first newswire service to offer generative AI — making it the easiest way to create press releases and share them using one of the world's largest distribution networks.
How does the GlobeNewswire AI press release generator work?
The GlobeNewswire press release generator is a smart press release solution that uses artificial intelligence to draft content based on starter information that you provide. The generative AI content is treated with the same level of security as all GlobeNewswire releases.
You can save time during critical news moments by quickly and securely drafting, finalizing, distributing and measuring your press releases — all within the trusted Notified PR Platform.
First, you give GlobeNewswire a summary of the details you want it to take into consideration. Provide a headline idea, storylines, topics to avoid mentioning — if relevant — and company quotes.
Once draft content is generated based on your inputs, it’s time to review and refine your press release! You can review the headline, sub-headline, point of origin and body copy — including contact details.
You can then verify the output and preview your press release across desktop, mobile and tablet views. You may email the draft or download a PDF copy to share for review, then confirm your review of the contents of your release.
Once your press release has been drafted, refined and verified, distribute and share your news with media, authors and consumers worldwide! You can choose from more than 1,000 newslines to target your news by geography, industry and media type.
You can use Notified’s Newswire Analytics reports to get comprehensive metrics on reach, access, social engagement and visibility. Our dashboards tell you where your release went, who saw it and what action they took after reading it — details that can help you understand the impact of your news and fine-tune future communications.
A focus on security
The GlobeNewswire AI press release generator uses Open AI via Microsoft’s Azure Cloud. The content submitted is treated with the same level of security as all GlobeNewswire press releases.
Unlike with ChatGPT, all prompts and generated content remains within the secure, commercial environment of the Azure Cloud and none of the content is used to train the AI engine.
Why choose GlobeNewswire?
There are many AI content tools out there — but this is the only one connected to one of the world's largest press release distribution networks.
GlobeNewswire’s press release generator is fully integrated within the Notified PR Platform —you can go directly from press release drafting and distribution to analytics and have access to the GlobeNewswire editorial team with 24/7/365 support and translation services when required.
Learn more about GlobeNewswire by Notified
GlobeNewswire press release distribution by Notified helps you build awareness, boost online visibility and get more media coverage. We have options to fit your specific needs and budget and editorial services that are second to none. Learn more today.