Bill Hughes to step down as Pitney Bowes CCO

The industry veteran will be replaced by Kathy Raymond, VP of internal and employee communications.

STAMFORD, CT: Pitney Bowes chief communications officer Bill Hughes is leaving the global shipping and mailing company to pursue other opportunities.

Hughes will be replaced by Kathy Raymond, VP of internal and employee communications, effective August 1. Raymond’s title will be head of communications.

Unlike Hughes, Raymond will report to Bill Borrelle, SVP and CMO. Hughes reported to CEO Marc Lautenbach until January, when Jason Dies, EVP and group executive, assumed oversight of “shared services,” including departments such as communications, marketing and human resources.

"I've worked for [Hughes] for nine and half years. He's an amazing leader and person. I'm excited for his next chapter," Raymond said. "We have a great team and we're very focused on the business. That's going to continue."

Raymond reporting into the marketing department is a change Hughes endorsed.

“The lines have been blurring between communications and marketing for years. I’ve always been an advocate for communications people to learn more about marketing and [vice versa],” he said.

Hughes said he plans to take a break before deciding his next career move. He added that he’s “always enjoyed” agency business and that, ahead of the 2024 election, there “might be opportunities” in political communications.

“It’s wide open, but I definitely know that I’m not leaving the discipline of public relations. I want to stay in it, and I want to continue to practice,” Hughes said.

Hughes joined Pitney Bowes as CCO nearly a decade ago, responsible for global communications and government affairs.

In a note to employees seen by PRWeek, Lautenbach said: “I have had the opportunity to work with Hughes for 25 years. During that time, [Hughes] has been a trusted adviser, colleague and a friend.” Lautenbach and Hughes previously worked together at IBM.

Lautenbach paid tribute to Hughes’ career and contribution to Pitney Bowes during his tenure.

“[Hughes’] understanding of media and communications have made him an invaluable advisor to many CEOs of many different companies throughout his career,” Lautenbach wrote to employees. “For the last decade, he has been instrumental in telling the Pitney Bowes story.”

Before Pitney Bowes, Hughes served as CCO at CA Technologies, overseeing a team of 50 communications and marketing staffers. He also worked as SVP of global comms and public affairs at IMS Health and managed media relations for IBM worldwide.

Hughes also has agency experience from stints at Burson-Marsteller and Weber Shandwick. After joining Pitney Bowes, Hughes consolidated the company’s external PR under BCW. The firm now acts as Pitney Bowes’ global PR AOR.

Pitney Bowes reported $835 million in revenue during Q1, a 10% decrease from the prior year. Net loss was $8 million, compared to net income of $21 million in Q1 2022.