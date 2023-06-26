Metaverse recreation of sinking country Tuvalu wins Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes

A digital twin of the climate-affected country, expected to disappear underwater 'in decades,' will ensure its statehood and culture are preserved virtually.

The government of Tuvalu’s campaign, The Last Digital Nation, entered by Australia and produced by Collider Sydney, is the winner of the Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023.

Following claims that rising sea levels are likely to submerge the island nation of Tuvalu in a matter of decades, the campaign launched late last year at COP27, where the country announced the creation of its digital twin in a pledge to preserve its history, culture and government services in the metaverse.

The virtual recreation of the country was also a response to international law, which states that a country “cannot exist” without a “defined territory."

Using no media spend, the campaign reached a total of 2.1 billion people online. It also piqued the attention of world leaders, encouraging nine countries to recognise the “digital sovereignty” of Tuvalu’s metaverse twin and allowing it to remain a "functioning state."

While the jury emphasized that physical efforts “won’t save Tuvalu," the success of the campaign also led to the establishment of a global loss and damage fund to support other climate-affected countries.

Three additional titanium Lions were awarded to Mastercard, entered by Poland, Corona, jointly entered by mainland China, Colombia and the U.S., and Budweiser, entered by the U.S. and Brazil.

Bring Home the Bud, produced by Wieden & Kennedy New York, followed Qatar’s alcohol ban during the 2022 World Cup and highlighted Budweiser's initiative to send all of its “unused beer” -- more than 1 million bottles -- to winning country Argentina.

The campaign received more than 1 million mass media mentions, 255 billion impressions online and a total of $400 million in earned media.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.