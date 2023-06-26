Jacki Kelley quits Dentsu to return to IPG as chief client and chief business officer

Jacki Kelley, Dentsu’s chief client officer and CEO of the Americas, has quit in a significant move to rejoin rival Interpublic Group in a newly created role as chief client and chief business officer.

Speculation that Kelley, one of the most senior leaders in U.S. advertising, was poised to quit the Japanese agency group began to circulate at Cannes Lions, which she attended last week, and IPG confirmed her appointment on Monday to PRWeek's sister Haymarket Business Media title, Campaign.

Her departure is a blow for Dentsu after Hiroshi Igarashi, global chief executive, gave her additional responsibilities as its top executive for international clients at the end of 2022 following the shock exit of Wendy Clark as chief executive of the international operation and the company’s move to a One Dentsu operation globally in January 2023.

Kelley has been responsible for 27% of global revenues as CEO of the Americas, the biggest region after Japan and, in a sign of her importance, she took part in Dentu's last two earnings calls with investors alongside Igarashi.

In her new role, Kelley will report to Philippe Krakowsky, global chief executive of IPG, and becomes an EVP as part of her new dual client and business officer role.

She will work with its agencies and leadership teams to “drive innovation, collaboration and value for IPG's global portfolio of clients” and “focus on delivering exceptional client results, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing IPG's position as an industry leader," the company said.

Kelley brings agency and media owner experience. She worked at USA Today and Yahoo, before rising to be CEO of UM and then CEO of IPG Mediabrands North America. She went on to join Bloomberg Media as COO for media in 2014 and became CEO of Dentsu Americas in 2019.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jacki back as our chief client officer and chief business officer. She is a force in our industry, who leads with great heart and a keen understanding of what marketers need to succeed in today’s complex media and consumer landscape," Krakowsky said. “Over the course of her career, Jacki has consistently built lasting relationships with clients that drive value and growth for their businesses."

Kelley’s focus on 'people you love' and 'strong agency brands

Kelley said: “IPG is where I learned the importance of ‘work you love, with people you love’ – a beautiful statement coined by The Martin Agency’s late and amazing Mike Hughes.

“Our industry is the ultimate team sport, and I am excited to return to the field with IPG’s dynamic leaders and strong agency brands," said Kelley. “I look forward to partnering again with Philippe, who remains one of the most strategic and thoughtful leaders – someone who consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and progress to drive growth for IPG’s clients and people."

Kelley is the latest in a series of international leaders to depart or walk away from Dentsu, which has been through a series of restructures, including a move from 150 agency brands to just six globally.

Fred Levron, who became the global chief creative officer in the One Dentsu restructure, stepped down in March 2023 and Omnicom’s Alex Hesz pulled out of a global chief strategy officer role at Dentsu in October 2022, just before he was due to start formally.

The Americas was Dentsu’s fastest-growing region in 2022 with revenues increasing 8.8% on an organic basis but it suffered a 4.9% decline in Q1 2023 as part of a wider slowdown.

IPG has been one of the top performers in the global agency sector over the past five years but has also reported revenue decline since the start of 2023.



A Dentsu spokesperson told Campaign: “Jacki Kelley has played an important role over the last four years at Dentsu and we appreciate her leadership. We wish her much personal success in the future.

“As Dentsu aligns around its new global strategy, we’re delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Komasinski to the role of CEO, Americas. Michael has led the accelerated growth of Merkle and Dentsu’s international CXM [customer experience capabilities], as well as being a partner to the Americas executive team, effective 1 July," the spokesperson said.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.