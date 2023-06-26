PRCA brings in change management specialist

The PRCA has appointed an interim change director to help the organisation after some industry figures criticised how it operated.

The PRCA has hired Andraea Dawson-Shepherd as interim change director, describing her appointment as a “milestone” in the PRCA’s review of its governance. The review was instigated by PRCA chair Sarah Scholefield last year amid concerns over the way the trade body was being run.

The controversy resulted in Don’t Cry Wolf, Ketchum, and GK Strategy suspending their PRCA membership.

And last month the PRCA board agreed on a new structure and ‘governance blueprint’, including the formation of a new management board and the replacement of the director-general role with a chief executive.

Dawson-Shepherd reports to the PRCA’s working group tasked with the review of the organisation’s governance.

She took up her interim, part-time role last week, and is spending two days a week working on the PRCA’s reforms. The job is due to end in September.

The working group is finalising the details of the PRCA’s new structure and governance and management processes, which will be unveiled at an extraordinary general meeting in September.

“Andraea’s role will be to support the preparation of the proposals and to support the PRCA staff team to implement the recommendations once members have voted on them,” according to yesterday’s announcement (26 June).

Dawson-Shepherd’s background includes a decade in change management, working for clients such as the BBC, BP, Diageo and Shell.

She has also held senior global corporate affairs and comms roles for companies such as Coty, Carlsberg, Reckitt Benckiser and Cadbury Schweppes.

Dawson-Shepherd is currently on the advisory boards of the Lloyds Banking Group Centre for Responsible Business and the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Responsible Business.

She commented: “PRCA has an ambitious agenda to embed the right governance and management processes for the next stage in its development. I’m delighted to be able to bring together my change management experience and working knowledge of the PRCA members’ industry to help make the Board’s ideas a reality for members.”

Scholefield said: “Andraea’s arrival is an important moment in our governance review. As we refresh our governance, operations and transparency, her experience and expertise will be invaluable both to the working group and the PRCA staff team.”

The appointment comes just weeks after the PRCA promoted its deputy director-general, Renna Markson, to the role of managing director.

Markson said: “We’re very glad to have Andraea’s support to ensure that the new governance and organisational arrangements are implemented well so that PRCA can deliver ever-better value for its members.”