Cision introduces AI code of ethics

The company said the guidelines are intended to ensure that the AI services it creates can serve client needs without generating risks.

CHICAGO: Communications technology platform Cision has introduced an AI code of ethics.

The company, which has used AI technology to bolster its offerings for years, has developed the ethics code as well as a comprehensive risk management framework to guide AI-driven developments. The code of ethics includes commitments intended to acknowledge and assuage concerns about AI from people across industries.

Cision said it is committed to testing, validating and monitoring tools to mitigate potential harm; keeping client information private and secure; maintaining transparent documentation and explanation of AI objectives; and implementing human oversight where possible.

The company said in a statement that the code of ethics and risk management framework are intended to ensure that the AI services that Cision creates can serve client needs without generating risks around areas like accuracy, privacy, transparency and equality. Cision intends to use it to hold itself to account in maintaining ethical standards and best practices.

“Generative AI is at this moment changing the way the world communicates across all industries, so it’s the responsibility of the communications industry, and us as individual communicators, to set the course for how this technology will be used by future generations,” said Antony Cousins, executive director of AI strategy at Cision, via email. “Cision is taking a leading role in this important point in history by acting responsibly, creating a proper framework, working with government agencies and even our competitors”

The company is also collaborating with the U.S. and U.K. governments to support their AI regulation efforts.

Cision named Antony Cousins executive director of AI strategy this year.