'You not only know us, you love and trust us:’ How J&J spinoff Kenvue is raising its profile

After a $3.8 billion IPO, the J&J consumer-health business is leaning into communicating about its purpose and linking its new brand to its well-known products.

SUMMIT, NJ: Whether Band-Aid, Listerine or Tylenol, millions of people use Kenvue’s products every day. The challenge for the nascent Johnson & Johnson consumer health spinoff is making sure stakeholders know it.

Kenvue, which also holds popular brands such as Benadryl, Motrin and Neutrogena, completed its initial public offering in early May, raising $3.8 billion and marking the biggest U.S. listing since Rivian in November 2021.

Ahead of its IPO, Kenvue’s corporate affairs department focused on linking the company’s iconic portfolio with its unfamiliar name, connecting the two for consumers and investors, said Donna Lorenson, chief corporate affairs officer.

“What we didn’t want to do is come across as a brand new company with products you don’t know. You not only know us, you love and trust us,” Lorenson said. “Your parents probably gave you some of these products in the moments you needed them.”

Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon reinforced the message before the stock’s debut, making appearances on national news outlets including Cheddar News, Bloomberg and Yahoo Finance. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Mongon said, “Millions of consumers around the world this morning wake up with a Kenvue product in their home.”

Creative efforts were essential, too, Lorenson said. “In the advertising, you’ll notice that, while the name Kenvue is there, what is spotlighted are the iconic products.”

On IPO day, staffers were encouraged to change their company to Kenvue on LinkedIn, post about listing day and “turn [the social media platform] green” using pre-made banners matching Kenvue’s color scheme, Lorenson said.

She explained that LinkedIn served a dual purpose, uniting Kenvue’s employee base and making prospective talent aware that the company had opened its doors.

M Booth supported Kenvue on strategy for its IPO. The company also works with Golin, Interpublic Group’s Dxtra and Hunter. Lippincott helped to develop the spinoff’s name; BCG BrightHouse assisted in developing the brand’s purpose; and Wolff Olins worked on branding.

Realizing the extraordinary power of everyday care

The communications and public affairs staffers working on J&J’s consumer health portfolio transferred over to Kenvue’s corporate affairs division when it became a standalone brand.

But the department also made “a lot” external hires, specifically in public policy and government affairs. Putting government affairs and public policy under the corporate affairs umbrella deviates from J&J’s model, Lorenson said.

“J&J keeps [those units] separate. We put it all together because we believe it’s beneficial to have all external messaging run through the same house,” she said, adding that her department also oversees corporate giving.

Kenvue’s corporate affairs division has about 150 employees worldwide. In total, the company has 22,000 workers in 165 countries and 25 in-house manufacturing sites.

Lorenson doesn’t expect Kenvue’s comms strategy to differ too much from its IPO approach over the next few years, but promoting the company’s purpose, “Realize the Extraordinary Power of Everyday Care,” will be imperative.

“We believe there is true power in the seven minutes that you spend at the sink each morning doing those human rituals; [be it] brushing your teeth and washing with Listerine, putting Neutrogena sunscreen on your face or washing your hair with OGX shampoo,” Lorenson said.

“Those human rituals compound over time,” she added. “In later years, you will feel better about yourself because you’ve done these self-care routines. Most people would not put everyday and extraordinary in the same purpose, but we do couple those words together because we think it matters.”

Describing Kenvue’s purpose effectively means the company must conduct extensive external relations, Lorenson said, speaking and engaging with media, healthcare professionals, elected officials and major corporations such as Amazon and Walmart.

As well as earned media, the company plans to double down on its many owned channels, tapping into each individual brand’s social reach. Neutrogena, for example, boasts nearly 1 million followers on Instagram alone.

“We can help tell Kenvue’s story through our branded channels,” Lorenson said.

In its first quarter, which ended April 2, Kenvue is estimated to have brought in sales of $3.85 billion and net income of roughly $330 million. The company is set to release its Q2 results on July 20.