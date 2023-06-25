Glass Lions Grand Prix goes to domestic violence intervention

Cheil Worldwide Seoul's domestic violence support initiative for the Korean police has been awarded the Grand Prix in the Glass: The Lion for Change category at the Cannes Lions Internatioal Festival of Creativity.

Knock Knock was the branding for a new way to call the police, which was created for victims of domestic violence, allowing them to stay silent and avoid alerting their abuser to their request for help.

Cheil created an awareness campaign that reached women to explain how to use the service and the way it could help them. Silent calls can be initiated after calling the regular 112 emergency number by tapping any number twice – hence the knock knock branding. The caller can then use a chat function to communicate as well as share their location and live camera.

The work was featured as part of Leo Burnett's global and U.K. chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani's predictions for winning work at Cannes this year.

A total of seven Lions were awarded to 21 shortlisted campaigns. The only gold went to Schoolgirl Newscasters for EBM by Impact BBDO Dubai.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.