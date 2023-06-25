Cannes 2023: U.S. Glass and Sustainable Development Goals winners

See the U.S. winning work from the categories, some of the last awards this year.

The winners for the Glass Lions for Change and Sustainable Development Goals categories were released on Friday.

The U.S. won five awards in the two categories. Many winners from these categories were some of the most shortlisted this year, and include familiar winners such as McCann New York’s campaign for Microsoft ADLaM – An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture and Energy BBDO’s Certified Care campaign for SC Johnson Raid.

Check out the full list of U.S. winners:

Glass Lions for Change

Area 23, an IPG Health Network Company, secured a silver Lion for the U.S. for its work for nonprofit Black Women for Wellness LA, Everything They Didn’t Tell You.

The work addressed the fact that pregnant people who are Black are three times more likely to experience pregnancy complications than white pregnant people due to systemic racism in healthcare. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 80% of all pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.

When Black pregnant people read popular self-help books to help them through the process, they may not be given a thorough understanding of their specific risks. Area 23 and Black Women for Wellness LA created a book jacket to place on popular pregnancy books, full of information specific to Black parents-to-be.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Cheil Worldwide was awarded the Grand Prix for its Knock Knock campaign for the Korean National Police Agency. The work addresses the rise of domestic violence cases in the country, offering a way for those experiencing it to alert the police while their abuser is in the same room.

Victims call 112, the country’s police services number, then press any number twice. A link is then sent to their phone that allows police to access their camera, track their location, and chat with them through a page disguised as a search engine.

Sustainable Development Goals

VMLY&R New York received a gold Lion for Dogs Without Borders, an award shared with VMLY&R’s São Paolo and Madrid locations.

The work for SFBO French-Brazilian Society of Oncology offers a canine solution to undiagnosed diseases in remote areas of the world.

More than half of the world’s population lives in remote areas without access to proper diagnostic testing, leading to preventable deaths. Dogs in rescue shelters were adopted and trained to sniff out diseases, then deployed to offer traveling diagnostics to remote neighborhoods.

McCann and Energy BBDO won silver for their campaigns for Microsoft and SC Johnson Raid, respectively. McCann and Microsoft paired up to create a typeface to preserve a West African language, Pulaar, which had not been digitized.

Certified Care from Energy BBDO for SC Johnson Raid provides malaria care certifications for Rwandan women, work they already knew how to do and were doing in their communities. Care Certifications provide documentation and recognition, and allow these women to make a wage for their work.

BBDO won bronze for its work with the Ron Finley Project, The People’s Treasury, which encouraged people who live in areas with limited access to fresh food to grow their own.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.