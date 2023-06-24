Bras, branding, a ‘Vangina’ and the tampon tax

A year after the repeal of Roe v. Wade, a nonprofit and menstruation brand are driving their way towards period equity and equality.

In tune with an upbeat jingle, a woman in a stark white top and skirt plays tennis. She swings with confidence, gaining a point on her competitor. Another woman gets ready for a first date, seemingly self conscious about her choice in outfit, patting her dress on the back and front. Nervous, she returns from the bathroom with her mind at ease. Clean, confident, collected and simple.

For years, menstrual product brands have painted a pretty picture of what it's like, or should look like, for women on their period. Specific language and imagery was and still is shied away from, targeting an audience not inclusive of all of its users or their individual experiences.

Saturday marks a year since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a historic case that made abortion legal nationwide. Since its repeal, states have taken action to prevent people from seeking an abortion, often targeting LGBTQ+ rights in the process by limiting access to gender-affirming care.

For the first time in 50 years, menstruators are facing inequalities at a new high, and brands and organizations looking to support them have been forced to be more creative and adaptive in their approach to the fight.

“Not all women menstruate and not all people who menstruate are women,” I Support the Girls founder Dana Marlowe said of those she’s helped through her nonprofit's mission.

I Support the Girls is an organization that provides feminine products and undergarments to homeless women and “folx” in need. The Washington, DC-based organization launched in 2015 with the intent to tackle period poverty and equity.

When the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person activities in 2020, the organization shifted gears and turned its business mobile, embarking on a nationwide roadtrip in what they deemed the “Vangina.”

The Vangina

To address the 35% spike in demand for menstrual hygiene products, bras, underwear, socks and toiletries, Marlowe and members of her team decided to use her personal van to drive to vetted social service agencies, delivering menstrual hygiene products and eliminating unnecessary warehouse exposure.

Their efforts were noticed by Amazon Prime Video’s series “Regular Heros.” After being featured on an episode, Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland surprised Marlowe by FaceTiming her, announcing that she, in partnership with Amazon, was gifting ISG a new van to use for their delivery travels.

And thus the Vangina was born. The team decided to wrap the vehicle with the taglines, “I brake for bras,” on the right side, “Yup, this van is full of tampons,” on the left, and on the back, inviting passerbyers to tag the #Vangina on social media, with each tag equaling one month of period supplies donated.

Driving across 28 states, the Vangina serves as a vessel for donated products as well as a rolling billboard, drawing viewers’ attention to their mission. Marlowe noted that when the van is on the road, ISG experiences an increase in social posts, email communication and mentions, asking how people can get involved by either donating or receiving products.

The Vangina now has sister vehicles, including another van at the ISG’s Australia chapter called “Brabarella,” and an incoming miniature school bus to be named the “Bus–T” that will be located in Indianapolis.

Branding and social presence has been a key factor in ISG’s messaging, finding a line that’s light hearted and not so off-putting, but encouraging people to be willing to discuss.

“Issues that impact menstruators, which primarily are women, are often overlooked and it's really easy to look at how and why that is just by looking at our members of Congress and what they look like. Most of them don't menstruate,” Marlowe said. “This isn't rocket science on how this happens and we just want to be able to use the Vangina as a tool to communicate about these important issues around menstrual equity and period poverty.”

In addition to the Vangina, ISG offers tools for those in need, including designated kits such as the Dash Kit to survivors of domestic violence fleeing abusive situations, Flash Kits to support homeless or financially distressed women going through menopause and Slash Kits for individuals that don’t have access to large LGBTQ+ centers providing products to transitioning people in a safe manner. With the increase in legislation targeting gender-affirming care, the organization has had a massive spike in Slash Kit demand, according to Marlowe.

In Florida, bills such as HB 1069 limit discussions on sex and sexuality in K-12 education, strictly identifying men and women by their biological, genetic makeup. The bill, set to go into effect next week, would prohibit discussion of periods or menstruation before the eighth grade.

A rolling tampon tax billboard

August, a pro-abortion menstruation health brand, has actively taken to social media to notify people of bills like HB 1069, and fight inequalities for menstruators such as the tampon tax. The tampon tax references the value-added tax, essentially luxury tax, on tampons and other period products in states across the U.S. In some states, the tax can be as high as 11%.

August cofounder Nadya Okamoto has been fighting the tax since high school, founding her own non-profit, PERIOD, before shifting to the brand side after realizing the difficulties of taking a “material stand” beyond vocal advocacy.

Founded in 2021, Okamoto was adamant that August’s direct to consumer products not be taxed, but when they launched into Target a few months ago, the promise became more difficult. The team adopted #AugustTaxBack, an initiative that allows people purchasing August products in any of the 22 states that maintain the tax to text their receipt and receive the taxed amount back via Venmo or PayPal.

Okamoto actively shares August’s efforts with her 4.1 million TikTok followers through bold, relatable accounts from real people. Okamoto’s push for authenticity in the company’s branding and social posts stems from growing up seeing unrealistic representations of what it’s like to get your period, knowing her own story didn’t align.

“One of the things that we will talk about a lot even as Gen Z consumers who are working for August is the true belief that someone with a platform has the responsibility to talk about these things,” Okamoto said. “People need to buy period products, regardless of if there's a brand that they like, this is a necessity product. We're trying to bring consumer heart and soul into this industry that I think for so long didn't really have that.”

To add a tangible aspect to the social movement, the team decided to rent a billboard truck in Houston with the messaging, “The LUXURY tax on tampons is F%KED UP.” They chose the city specifically to send a message that state’s typically recognized as conservative leaning, such as Texas, have recently passed bills eliminating the sales tax. Essentially, “if Texas can do it, so can y'all,” Okamoto said.

“The truck was our way of announcing that we launched this initiative. Now we're trying to challenge other period brands to get in touch with us to join,” Okamoto said. “Let's all take a stand together so that when anybody buys period care, we can collectively Venmo them back for it while also doing a lot of advocacy to take down the tampon tax in the remaining states.”

August hopes to inspire thoughtful collaboration over competition in this sector. Organic tampon and pad manufacturer Lola has already joined the initiative.

Period vehicles are not a new concept, with brands such as Lola protesting the tampon tax in a wrapped delivery truck in 2019 and sexuality awareness and consultative organization No More Secrets launching a mobile health clinic van titled “The Menstrual Mobile,” in 2022.

While the idea may be unoriginal, the novelty of a physical, creative campaign is unmatched, increasing outreach and making a literal statement showing up in the targeted audience’s backyard.

ISG and August plan to continue their mobile vehicle presence, attending events across states such as Pride with both the Vangina and a new, period-realistic August billboard driving into New York City this fall.

For more information on ISG’s mission and August’s tampon tax back initiative, visit isupportthegirls.org/ and itsaugust.co/taxback/.