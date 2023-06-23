Frito-Lay’s @flvr_us TikTok channel has 1.1 million followers. Here’s the secret ingredient to its success

PLANO, TX: Frito-Lay only launched its #FoodTok channel @flvr_us on TikTok six months ago, but it already has 1.1 million followers.

The channel has become one of the biggest branded food entertainment communities on TikTok and is the most-followed PepsiCo brand on the platform globally, said Chris Bellinger, VP of creative and digital at Frito-Lay North America and head of its in-house agency D3.

More than 1,800 videos have been posted to the channel. The most popular videos have included recipes for Cheetos Baked Feta Pasta and Fritos Chili Cheese Cloud Pizza and a TikTok video with a Blooming Funyons Bites recipe has been viewed over 13 million times.

Asked what is the secret ingredient to the overwhelming engagement on certain videos, Bellinger noted that the recipes are appetizing, great to watch and the food experimentation “feels achievable but it is also something you want to try; something unexpected and relatable.”

Bellinger explained that the original goal when launching the channel in December was to create food entertainment.

The TikTok channel was “inspired by the amount of recipes we were seeing online and how we could tap into consumers’ interest and passion for food and recipes and incorporate our brands in a really authentic way that didn't feel overly branded,” said Bellinger.

The content has helped Frito-Lay brands to show consumers how to use its snacks as ingredients or enhancers versus snacking alone.

The channel is managed by two staffers: James Clarke, senior director of digital and social at D3 PepsiCo Foods North America, and Jeesung Kim, day-to-day social strategist on flvr.

The team works with influencers and content creators to tap into their personalities and style for TikTok posts, but much of the content is made in-house. Some influencers that have recently been incorporated into the videos include @foodwithfabio, @julieta.iturralde @ericalovelacecooks and @retrorecipeskitchen.

The main aim is to make sure the content is top-of-mind and relatable for consumers.

“We don't want to go too overly produced or high end because that won't resonate with people when they are looking for recipes online on TikTok,” Bellinger said.

There is no formal posting schedule for @flvr_us. The team posts content when it feels right.

“We have stretches where some weeks we will post 10 or 12 times and other weeks we will only post once or twice.” said Bellinger.

All content must fit Frito-Lay’s approved guidelines set up with the company’s legal and comms teams.

But Bellinger noted the content is taking on a life of its own beyond TikTok.

Within the last month, Frito-Lay launched a dedicated website flvr.com and made its recipes hub accessible via streaming in partnership with Amazon’s FireTV to spark recipe inspiration on an alternative medium.

In the coming months, flvr will be launching an email program delivering the social-driven recipes to consumers inboxes along with expanding the social footprint of the channel to Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Ketchum is supporting this effort.