The Cure Cup, 21Grams’ stem cell-focused campaign, eyes Cannes prize

The Cure Cup campaign, honored by the Clios and shortlisted at Cannes, aims to de-stigmatize period blood and highlight its use for stem cell research.

21Grams, part of Real Chemistry, has partnered with period product company Moons to take menstrual blood to the next level through an unorthodox effort.

The Cure Cup campaign involves launching the first menstrual cup to collect blood for stem cell research.

Period blood has historically held a stigma of being considered gross, taboo or shameful and The Cure Cup looks to turn that negative sentiment around into a positive one.

With The Cure Cup, women and menstruating people can collect their period blood, considered an “untapped resource” for stem cells, and donate it to science, rather than throwing it down the toilet or trash.

21Grams and Moons decided to take a unique spin on the campaign by developing a product with the physical potential for change instead of opting for the typical print, TV or social media route.

The ultimate goal is to eliminate the feeling of shame around periods in a way that is more powerful than words.

“If you were attacking this as a traditional campaign to try to change people’s mindsets about period positivity, you could do a campaign to tell people: ‘You should feel positive about periods, periods are amazing,’” said Katie Dean, VP and creative director at 21Grams. “However, we found that period blood contains stem cells, which have life-changing opportunities like contributing to medical research. What’s more powerful than telling someone this thing you’ve traditionally felt to be shameful can physically make a difference?”

She added that the agency didn’t have to tell patients to not feel shameful about it, they could show them.

The Cure Cup has been warmly received and honored by industry stakeholders.

Last week, it won a 2023 Clio Health Gold award and it is shortlisted for the Cannes Glass Lion for Change that will be handed out Friday.

“Being nominated is such an amazing opportunity for the project to be recognized,” Dean said. “Being in the Glass category, which recognizes work that changes the inequality and gender imbalance, and having the chance [put The Cure Cup] out there on a global platform, is extremely rewarding. It gives us that ammunition to keep fighting to push this forward and make it a reality.”

Clay MacGuire, VP of creative at 21Grams, added that the pure essence of The Cure Cup is turning a traditional menstrual cup into a stem cell preservation device.

“This is a modern way of advertising where instead of a print-out or billboard, we’ve done a purpose-driven product that emulates our client’s brand mission, and the soul of who they are as a company,” MacGuire said.

According to Moons, if just 1% of menstruating people donated their blood a single time, researchers would gain 900,000 stem cell samples to work from.

Part of the motivation behind the Cure Cup also lies in the effort to improve representation and close the gender gap in medical research. Currently, the majority of stem cells used in research are from white males, Moons noted.

Initial metrics from the campaign found that 70% of people using the Cure Cup said they felt positive about their periods for the first time and 80% committed to continue donating their blood. Among the initial users, 8,400 new stem cell samples have been donated, a 210% increase from regular collection efforts.

“One of the results that we’re most proud of, is that for a large number of people, their experience with The Cure Cup made them feel positive about their periods for the first time,” MacGuire said. “It was truly a humbling moment to realize that people have been carrying the shame of their periods throughout their entire lifetime.”

As for its next steps, the team hopes The Cure Cup will be able to be scaled to market and reach more consumers.

“We’re diligently working behind the scenes to make sure that we’re taking our initial success to scale it to a wider market, because everyone deserves to have that same feeling and make that impact on health as menstruators,” MacGuire said.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.