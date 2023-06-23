Cannes Day 5: BCW, Weber Shandwick pick up Bronze Lions

News

BCW won for Brady’s War Stories campaign, while Weber Shandwick was recognized for Iberdrola’s Turnstile Turbines in another category.

by Diana Bradley Added 45 minutes ago

CANNES, FRANCE: On the final day of this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, BCW and Weber Shandwick picked up more awards in non-PR categories.

Friday’s awards included Film Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change; Sustainable Development Goal Lions and Titanium Lions. PR firms were recognized in the Film Lions and Sustainable Development Goal Lions.

In the Film Lions, BCW New York won a Bronze Lion for the War Stories campaign for Brady, a gun-safety organization. The campaign features a U.S. Navy veteran reading a story that sounds like a first-hand account of combat in a war zone, but is really authored by a six-year-old who was wounded in a mass shooting.

In the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category, Weber Shandwick Paris won a Bronze Lion for its Turnstile Turbines campaign for Iberdrola. The company partnered with an engineering school to transform subway turnstiles into a source of green energy.

The Turnstile Turbines campaign also won a Silver Lion this week in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions and a Bronze in the Outdoor Lions


