Cannes Day 5: BCW, Weber Shandwick pick up Bronze Lions

BCW won for Brady’s War Stories campaign, while Weber Shandwick was recognized for Iberdrola’s Turnstile Turbines in another category.

CANNES, FRANCE: On the final day of this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, BCW and Weber Shandwick picked up more awards in non-PR categories.

Friday’s awards included Film Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change; Sustainable Development Goal Lions and Titanium Lions. PR firms were recognized in the Film Lions and Sustainable Development Goal Lions.

In the Film Lions, BCW New York won a Bronze Lion for the War Stories campaign for Brady, a gun-safety organization. The campaign features a U.S. Navy veteran reading a story that sounds like a first-hand account of combat in a war zone, but is really authored by a six-year-old who was wounded in a mass shooting.

In the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category, Weber Shandwick Paris won a Bronze Lion for its Turnstile Turbines campaign for Iberdrola. The company partnered with an engineering school to transform subway turnstiles into a source of green energy.

The Turnstile Turbines campaign also won a Silver Lion this week in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions and a Bronze in the Outdoor Lions.