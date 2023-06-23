PR pros condemn Belfast Telegraph ‘spin doctor’ headline
Industry professionals and the PRCA have spoken out in support of Belfast City Council’s attempts to hire a communications director, after the Belfast Telegraph published a negative story about the role.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>