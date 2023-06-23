Nearly two years later after forming a pioneering collaboration model, Zeno Group and Egami return to share key learnings and highlights of their work together to advance greater multi-cultural competency. Barby Siegel, global CEO, Zeno Group and Teneshia Jackson Warner, founder of Egami, joined VP, editorial director Steve Barrett to highlight how agency allyship has challenged the traditional agency partnership model, and helped to open up new opportunities for their teams and clients.
Agency allyship: A model for unlocking good and growth
