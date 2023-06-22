Google’s Lin-Hua Wu to join General Motors as CCO

The Dropbox alum is set to start at the automaker in August, replacing Craig Buchholz.

DETROIT: General Motors has named Lin-Hua Wu as SVP and chief communications officer, effective on August 21.

Wu, who is set to join the automaker from Google, will replace Craig Buchholz in its top communications role. Buchholz stepped down as SVP of global comms in April after a three-year tenure. He worked closely with GM chair and CEO Mary Barra as the company established its strategy to evolve into an electric vehicle-maker and worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues.

Like Buchholz, Wu will report directly to Barra, who cited Wu’s experience as key to the automaker’s transition to an EV company.

“Her extensive technology and Silicon Valley experience is the perfect fit for communicating our story as a technology-driven company that enables a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” Barra said in a statement.

Wu has served as VP of global communications and public affairs at Google since 2021, supporting its knowledge information and global business organizations.

Wu is the second high-profile member of Google’s communications team to depart the company this summer. Corey duBrowa, VP of global communications and public affairs at Google and parent company Alphabet, is set to join BCW as its CEO at the start of August, replacing longtime agency leader Donna Imperato. DuBrowa started at Google in 2018.

Previously, Wu served as chief communications officer at Dropbox and was head of corporate communications for payments platform Square, now known as Block.

Wu also has agency experience. From 2013 to 2015, she was a partner at Brunswick Group and earlier worked as MD at Kekst and Company.

A Google representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Wu’s departure, and Wu could not be immediately reached for comment.