Cannes Day 4: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Ketchum and Havas take home more Lions

The firms won Gold and Silver Lions in non-PR categories on Thursday.

Please note: PRWeek will be focusing on the idea creation credit in its coverage of the Cannes Lions shortlists and winners.

PR agencies, including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Ketchum and Havas picked up awards in non-PR categories on Thursday evening at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

In the Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Edelman New York won Gold and Silver Lions for its See My Skin campaign for Vaseline.

In the same category, Edelman London won a Silver Lion for its Hellmann’s Mayo McHack campaign; and Weber Shandwick won a Silver Lion for its Turnstile Turbines campaign for Iberdrola.

Ketchum London’s Iceland Food Club campaign won a Gold Lion in the Creative Commerce Lions category.

And in the Creative Strategy Lions category, Havas London’s Me, My Autism and I campaign for Vanish alongside Ambitious about Autism took home a Gold Lion.

The PR Lions were announced on Wednesday and were once again dominated by ad agencies, although Iceland Food Club was among the most-awarded individual campaigns, picking up two Silver Lions and a Bronze. Edelman London’s Mayo McHack for Hellmann’s Mayonnaise won a Silver Lion, while Edelman New York’s Wear ’Em Out Store for eBay picked up a Bronze in the PR category.