Nine out of 10 comms pros strive to be bigger factors in the most crucial determinations their organizations make. That is just one key piece of data to be gleaned from Communications Intelligence: The Important Choices, a report recently released by Notified, in partnership with PRWeek.
Within its pages, we delve deep into topics that include tech stacks, overcoming silos, cohort targeting, emotional intelligence, trend evaluation and anticipation and much more. And it’s heavily based on responses to a survey your peers – the most relevant source – answered.
Communicators do not lack for tools that can truly inform their actions – and that’s exciting news for the industry. This eBook provides a roadmap to discovering – or rediscovering – those tools, but it also educates and inspires PR pros to use them to their best advantage. Or put another way: It will help make already-smart communicators that much more intelligent.
Click here to download the eBook today.