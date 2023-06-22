TikTok names Disney alum Zenia Mucha as chief brand and comms officer

LOS ANGELES: TikTok has named former longtime Disney communications leader Zenia Mucha as its chief brand and communications officer, according to media reports.

Mucha’s appointment comes after she was recruited this year to be part of the team that coached TikTok’s CEO before his contentious congressional hearing in March. The platform, which is owned by Beijing-headquartered ByteDance, faces scrutiny from politicians on both sides of the aisle, privacy advocates and other organizations over its Chinese ownership.

Hilary McQuaide, who has led global comms for TikTok since 2017, before it became a worldwide sensation, will report to Mucha. Global head of marketing Kate Jhaveri, head of corporate and policy communications Jodi Seth, head of global comms operation and strategy Erin Fors and regional communications leads Sophy Silver, Renata Polatti, Irina Pavlova, Rola Abu Hassan, Cheryl Long and Tsubasa Sato will also report to Mucha.

"TikTok's ability to encourage creativity, connect people and create communities is nothing short of inspiring and I am excited to be joining this innovative and dynamic company," Mucha said in a statement.

CEO Shou Chew wrote in a statement to employees on Thursday that Mucha will focus on advancing the strategic vision of TikTok’s brand and advising key businesses. She will be in charge of overseeing key corporate functions such as global marketing and global communications.

Chew noted that he has greatly benefited from Mucha’s counsel and perspective over the last few months. Mucha will report to the CEO.

“She has tremendous instincts and has a strong vision for how best to grow and support the business,” he said. “She and I agree that in the spirit of Always Day 1, it is essential that we widen the aperture of our marketing and communications functions to further fortify TikTok as a beloved brand and one of the most trusted entertainment platforms in the world.”

Mucha, who was the top communications executive at Walt Disney for almost 20 years, stepped down from that position last year. During her tenure at the entertainment giant, Mucha was named to PRWeek’s Power List several times and helped the company communicate about issues from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to streaming services including Disney+.

Last year, Kristina Schake, EVP of global comms for The Walt Disney Company, replaced chief corporate affairs officer and senior EVP Geoff Morrell after his short tenure at the company. Morell had replaced Mucha.

Mucha came to Disney ABC Television Group in February 2001 as SVP of communications. She started as SVP of corporate comms at the Walt Disney in May 2002 and rose to her most recent position of senior EVP and chief communications officer in September 2005.

Additionally, TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas has resigned, posting the note they sent to colleagues on Twitter. Pappas will still stay at TikTok in an advisory role but will “refocus on their entrepreneurial passions.”

After nearly 5 years at TikTok I am stepping down as COO. To our amazing community of creators, employees, & people who have made TikTok 'the last sunny spot on the internet', it has been an absolute privilege to serve you all & to be a part of this once in a lifetime journey �� — V Pappas (@v_ness) June 22, 2023

TikTok chief of staff Adam Presser will lead operations, CEO Shou Chew told staff on Thursday.

Pappas’ resignation comes after Eric Han, TikTok’s head of trust and safety in the U.S., left the company last month.

This story was updated on June 22 with additional information.