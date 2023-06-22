Intentional ally: Championing the LGBTQIA community during Pride and beyond

Pride month 2023 has seen its share of socially active movements intended to interrupt how brands recognize and participate in celebrating LGBTQAI+ culture. In the process, PR professionals have found themselves on the front line, striving to be genuine allies as they manage perceptions and foster inclusivity. If you’re among them, I suggest three watchwords: respect, intent and accountability.

For detractors of Pride, persistent attempts to de-identify the LGBTQAI community through activities like book bans and boycotts is a zero-sum game. These critics see only winners and losers when we should all be good neighbors. Aside from the moral and ethical issues related to this type of discrimination, it’s at best a questionable long-term business strategy.

The LGBTQIA community is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments, with 7% of the U.S. population identifying with it. Of that, 10% of millennials and 21% of Gen Z consider themselves to be gay, lesbian, transgender or nonbinary. Protesting the inclusion of this community is leaving a whopping $1.7 trillion in annual spending power on the table.

More importantly, inclusivity and equity, particularly for the LGBTQIA+ community, is a matter of principle for public relations professionals. As communicators, PR professionals play a key role in fostering a sense of belonging and respect, setting the narrative that influences public perception and behaviors across all demographics. As part of this role, we have a responsibility to be aware, informed and engaged with the issues facing the community, and how they impact the brands we support.

Important lessons have been reinforced this month regarding building inclusion and belonging within a diverse population segment, lessons that should continue to guide our practices of engaging the LGBTQAI community. We’ve seen the significant value of:

Respect

Understanding the language and terminology associated with the LGBTQ+ community is crucial. Brands should avoid even unintentionally offensive or derogatory language — e.g., queer is not a noun! — and instead use respectful terms that affirm different identities. This requires educating your team on LGBTQ+ language and hiring diverse teams or consultants who can provide an informed perspective. Failure to do this not only creates issues for the brand but could also put the community itself in harm’s way. The LGBTQIA community experiences hate speech at a disproportionate rate, and as communicators, we have a responsibility to ensure that we don’t perpetuate that inadvertently.

Intent

Influencer marketing and public relations are tried and true strategies for deepening relationships within priority audiences. Brands should actively and intentionally collaborate with LGBTQ+ organizations and causes. These partnerships can provide valuable insights, ensure your efforts are appropriately targeted and help your brand make a real impact. It's about creating alliances, not co-opting the movement for commercial gain.

Accountability

Performative measures often lead to mistrust between audiences and brands. We must be intentional about what we intend to achieve and hold ourselves and our organizations accountable. Ensure your brand's engagement goes beyond surface-level actions and contributes to the betterment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Remember, engaging with the LGBTQIA+ community should be a thoughtful process, based on the principles of respect, understanding and genuine commitment to diversity and inclusion. It's about forging meaningful relationships that foster acceptance and equality. In other words, be an ally as you foster allyships for your clients.

Angela Hayes is SVP of diversity and inclusion at Brodeur Partners.