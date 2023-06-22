Molson Coors vet Pete Marino to join Pritzker Private Capital

Marino has been ‘very interested’ in the private capital realm since selling Dig Communications in 2010.

CHICAGO: Longtime Molson Coors executive Pete Marino is joining direct investment firm Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) on June 26.

Marino will help PPC deepen its expertise in the beverage world and scale current beverage investments, he said via LinkedIn on Thursday morning.

He could not be immediately reached to comment on his title or who he reports to.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity with PPC. They are a great group of people with an impressive track record of success,” Marino said. “I look forward to helping them optimize their current and future entries into the beverage world.”

Marino left his role as Molson Coors’ president of emerging growth in May. He was not directly replaced, a company spokesperson said, as the brewer restructured to launch a commercial division in the Americas.

Molson Coors’ new organization includes the company’s U.S., Canada and Latin Americas sales, marketing, innovation and digital strategy teams, as well as the company’s non-alcohol and liquor portfolios, which previously sat under emerging growth.

Michelle St. Jacques, formerly Molson Coors’ CMO, was appointed chief commercial officer to support the department. Sofia Colucci, global VP of marketing, took over as CMO.

Marino joined Molson Coors, previously known as MillerCoors, in 2012 as VP of communications. Two years later, he was promoted to chief public affairs and comms officer.

In 2017, Marino took on the additional role of president of Tenth and Blake, the beverage brand’s craft and import business development arm. When he was subsequently named president of emerging growth, Adam Collins was appointed as the new comms head.

Before Molson Coors, Marino served as president of Olson PR and founder and president of Dig Communications, which Olson acquired in 2010. In his post about PPC, Marino said he has been “very interested” in private capital since selling Dig Communications.

PPC invests in companies based in North America with enterprise values between $200 million and $1.5 billion, focused on businesses with leading market positions, according to its website. Its investment and operating teams have expertise in two core sectors: manufactured products and services.