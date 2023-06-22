Beyond the glitz and glamor: Cannes gets real about sustainability and a ‘green path’

On Monday, the Association of National Advertisers released its annual programmatic transparency report, and the findings were…bleak.

It revealed that a staggering $20 billion—with a “b”—is lost to low-quality, made-for-advertising websites that traffic in clickbait and fraud. The report underscored the economic toll, but I was struck by the lack of scrutiny and exploration of another dimension of the results: sustainability.

Despite all the talk about the environment at ad industry events, carbon emissions have been growing year-over-year, not decreasing. In fact, emissions jumped 1.3%, despite the widespread perception that sustainability is more critical for brands and companies than ever before.

The ad industry has to recognize its contribution to these numbers. According to Scope3, an organization that works to “decarbonize” marketing, ads are emitting in excess of 215,000 tons of carbon each month. So what can we do?

A hidden environmental challenge

The ANA report delved into MFA websites, which are notorious not only for their poor quality but also for being high-emitting publishers with large carbon footprints. These sites are indifferent to environmental concerns, focusing solely on generating traffic and driving performance, regardless of the broader implications.

The $20 billion spent — sometimes inadvertently but often deliberately by those who prioritize audience reach over all else — on these websites represents an enormous expenditure of resources that, in turn, contributes to systemic ad pollution. With growing awareness about climate change, it is imperative for the industry to acknowledge and address this.

This brings me to the Cannes GreenPath Breakfast, which I attended this week. This event was timely, considering the release of the ANA’s report just a day prior. The event focused on discussing sustainable solutions to curb the ad industry's escalating carbon emissions problem and was one of the few in-depth sessions about the topic at Cannes, featuring Scope3, Interpublic Group, brand-growth platform Adlook and advertising environmental organization Ad Net Zero. They discussed how to make sustainable media buying more appealing, which is crucial. Here are some of the most interesting and provocative points.

It starts with measurement

The first step toward addressing any problem is recognizing and measuring its extent. John Osborn, director of Ad Net Zero, consistently raised the point that “we need a common framework” for the industry to operate from. Think of it like viewability. Only then can change occur. Brenda Tuohig of Scope3 echoed this. Granted, it’s in line with Scope3’s business model, but she repeatedly stressed the necessity for granular data on emissions, particularly identifying the worst offenders so that advertisers and media buying platforms can take informed action. Through unified, standardized measurement, the ad industry can take more effective steps toward sustainability.

Lean into media quality

In my opinion, the conversation at the GreenPath Breakfast also pivoted toward media quality. MFA sites, at their core, are a media quality issue, and the panelists emphasized that the rampant carbon emissions driven by clickbait-laden MFA sites could be mitigated by paying more attention to media quality. I recently spoke with DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski, and he mentioned that the company had observed a surge in MFA sites due to the rise of AI content tools. As MFA sites scale up, it becomes crucial to curtail spending on low-quality sites and instead focus on those that are more responsible and efficient. This approach will also naturally lead to lower emissions, benefiting everyone.

DSPs need to do better

Demand-side platforms need to step up their game. This was evident as the discussion dug into the role of DSPs in addressing the issue. Adlook VP Patrick Gut highlighted the necessity for media buying platforms to move beyond lip service and work toward genuinely sustainable solutions. Too many DSPs are using sustainability as a PR exercise rather than integrating it into their technological solutions. For example, DSPs should act on data provided by companies like Scope3 in real time, rather than just post-bid. To that end, I appreciated what Gut said: “We don’t want to measure; we want a third party to audit and then we optimize off that data.”

It’s all about the Benjamins

Profit and sustainability must go hand-in-hand for there to be meaningful change. Martin Bryan, global chief sustainability officer at IPG’s UM, repeatedly stated, "this is a capitalistic enterprise." Demonstrating profitability will be key to driving real change and establishing sustainability as a fundamental metric within the industry. If sustainability efforts don’t yield clear business benefits, such as reducing waste and thereby supporting the bottom line, the market is unlikely to fully embrace them.

A call to action

What is evident from the ANA report and the discussions at Cannes GreenPath Breakfast is the intertwined nature of the financial and environmental costs of poor media choices in advertising. It’s not just about wasted advertising dollars, but also about the toll on our planet.

As folks from Scope3, Adlook, IPG Mediabrands and Ad Net Zero articulated, there is an urgent need for change. John Osborn from Ad Net Zero even made a bold announcement, calling for a 30% reduction in emissions and proposing this as a benchmark. The industry must be more discerning in media buying choices, DSPs must genuinely integrate sustainability into their technology, and measuring emissions is fundamental.

This is a wake-up call that can’t be ignored. Our choices as an industry have far-reaching consequences, and it is imperative we make them responsibly. The financial health of the advertising industry and the well-being of our planet depend on it.

Chris Harihar is a partner at Crenshaw Communications.