Movers & Shakers: We Communications, Sandpiper, and more

Independent public affairs and strategic communications consultancy, Sandpiper, has announced the appointment of Saskia Kendall (pictured above) as the consultancy’s Head of Public Affairs for Asia Pacific. In her new role, she will oversee a specialist public affairs team across the region, as well as, work with clients in sectors including energy, financial services, healthcare, and technology. Saskia brings 20 years of experience in public affairs, public policy, and communications in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the UK to the role. Since her joining in 2019, Saskia has contributed to growing the firm’s regional healthcare and public affairs offerings and expanding its global client roster.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has picked integrated communications firm We communications as its strategic communications partner, according to a press statement by the agency. The partnership will roll out communications strategies aimed at increasing engagement and emotional connections with locals and tourists to build on Sentosa’s new brand promise: “Where discovery never ends.” The other key focus will be on boosting the island’s sustainable tourism through the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, including the upcoming launch of Sentosa Sensoryscape.

“We Communications brings fresh perspectives, a vibrant team spirit, and data-led insights to our strategic communications challenge. Their commitment to sustainability and holistic well-being also aligns with our vision for Sentosa, and we are confident that this partnership will help elevate Sentosa's position as the leading eco-tourism hub in Asia," said Mira Bharin, divisional director, marketing and guest experience at SDC.

Icon Agency has promoted David Radestock to the newly created role of executive director of communications and Carly Vale as the agency’s new business operations director. Radestock was director of technology before promotion, working with an impressive roster of tech clients spearheaded by Slack, Salesforce, and Schneider Electric. Carly Vale joined Icon in February 2022 as a senior program director. In the new position, she will work closely with agency leadership seeking opportunities for transformational change, designing and implementing integrated systems to ensure the agency can continue producing exceptional client work.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has appointed PR agency Sling & Stone to support the Australian launch of the highly anticipated, Final Fantasy XVI. The local partnership will see Sling & Stone deliver an integrated creative campaign across earned media, creators, and event activation.

Penta Group has appointed Deborah Giam as managing director of Singapore. Giam will play a pivotal role in driving growth and delivering client service in the region. She will be leading strategic initiatives, overseeing a team of professionals dedicated to delivering innovative communication and stakeholder solutions and expanding its client base. Previously with Zeno Singapore as client services director, she led high-profile campaigns for clients across various sectors, including corporate, finance, healthcare and technology. Giam has a solid understanding of the Singapore market.