Edelman wins Social & Influencer Silver Lion for #KeepTheGrey for Dove

PR agencies picked up more awards on Wednesday in non-PR categories at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

In the Social & Influencer Lions, Edelman took home a Silver for #KeepTheGrey for Dove. After a high-profile case of workplace ageism and sexism made news in Canada, Dove expressed solidarity with workers by turning its prominent gold logo to gray and showcased women with naturally gray hair in a campaign on its social media platforms.

Creative networks won the bulk of Lions in the Social & Influencer category.

CHEP Network Sydney’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Campaign “flipped” the narrative for the phone’s launch, winning the Social & Influencer Grand Prix.

Here is the full list of Gold-winning campaigns:

FCB Toronto’s NXT LVL for Bank of Montreal;

GUT Buenos Aires’ World Cup Delivery for PedidosYa;

Saatchi & Saatchi Dusseldorf’s Oreo Cheat Cookies for Mondelez Europe;

Herezie Paris’ Who-A Thread Movie for Prime Video;

Ogilvy London and Ogilvy Toronto’s the Cost of Beauty for Dove Masterbrand;

FCB Brasil Sao Paulo’s Cashback for Your Jersey’s Back for Flash;

McCann Paris’ #OPTINK for Junge Helden E.V.;

Angry Butterfly Toronto’s Bill It to Bezos for Jane/Finch Community Centre.

Social & Influencer Silver Lions winners:

Michelob Ultra, New York/Wieden+Kennedy, New York/Draftline, New York’s Michelob Guy for Michelob Ultra;

Netflix Marketing Partnerships, Los Angeles/Trailer Park, New York/Art Machine, Los Angeles/Hustle LA, Los Angeles’s Wednesday Hates Marketing for Netflix;

BMF Sydney’s the Reluctant Shanty for Australians for UNHCR;

Edelman Toronto’s #KeepTheGrey for Dove;

FCB Toronto’s Trending 2 Table for Voilà by Sobeys;

Dentsu Creative, Buenos Aires/Dentsu Creative, New York/Dentsu Creative, Chicago’s Scrolling Therapy for Eurofarma;

Indiana Production Company Milan & Small New York’s Ridiculous Excuses not to be Inclusive for Coordown;

VMLY&R Bucharest’s Illiterate Ads for Pepco;

David Sao Paulo & David Buenos Aires’ Mission:Whopper for Burger King;

Rethink Toronto’s Heinz A.I Ketchup for Kraft Heinz;

DDB Romania Bucharest’s #Unexaminable for the VIF Network;

Apple Los Angeles’ Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show-Rihanna for Apple Music;

Clemenger BBDO Sydney I'm Neale Daniher for FightMND;

Leo Burnett Mumbai’s #BringBack2011 for Oreo India;

Hero Melbourne & McCann Melbourne’s Through Their Eyes for Maybelline New York

Apple Los Angeles’ Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show — Rihanna for Apple Music won both a Silver and Bronze Social & Influencer Lion.

Social & Influencer Bronze Lions Winners:

@Gracemchoi, New York & Fenty Beauty, San Francisco’s Match Stix Snatch for Fenty Beauty;

Publicis Buenos Aires’ Unhashtagged Places for Renault;

TBWA & Media Arts Lab Los Angeles’ Call me, with Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV;

VMLY&R Kansas City’s Ecycleland for Intel;

NORD DDB Stockholm & NORD DDB Copenhagen’s Follow Their Leader for Non-Violence E Project Foundation;

McCann Tel Aviv’s Fighting to Remember for Zikaron Baslon;

Talent Agency Bangalore’s Why Is This a Swiggy AD for Swiggy;

BETC Paris’ INMYSEAT for Sista Fund/U.N. Women France;

Leo Burnett London’s Raise Your Archies for McDonald’s;

Ogilvy London & David Madrid’s #TurnYourBack for Dove;

Saatchi & Saatchi New York’s Goldfish Hand Dish for Campbell’s Snack Company;

Mother California’s The Diaper for Baby2Baby;

NORD DBB Helsinki’s McDrip for McDonald’s;

GUT São Paulo’s The Zé Theory for Zé Delivery;

AKQA, São Paulo, AKQA, Portland & AKQA, Melbourne’s Never done evolving feat. Serena for Nike;

BBDO Bangkok Bangkok’s The Movies that Made (From) Us;

Ogilvy Bangkok’s The Innocent Eyes for Voiz;

Mirimar Los Angeles’ Go to Your Happy Price for Priceline;

Apple Los Angeles’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show — Rihanna for Apple Music;

Africa Creative DDB São Paulo’s Other MCs for Heinz;

FCB Toronto’s Runner 321 for Adidas;

Scanadad Nairobi’s Stain Not Shame for Zeva Fashion;

Africa Creative DDB São Paulo Atrura O Baile (Put up with the Dance) for Budweiser;

BHH London’s Voice of the Checkout for Tesco;

Africa Creative DDB São Paulo’s The Exiled Team for Brahma Beer.

Other Engagement track winners

Cannes Lions announced winners in other Engagement categories on Wednesday, including the Creative B2B Lions, Creative Data Lions, Direct Lions and Media Lions. BCW won a Bronze Lion in the Direct competition for Joaquin's First School Shooting for Change the Ref.

Ogilvy, which did not break out entrants for which its PR arm was the main agency, won a number of Lions across categories.

In the Creative B2B Lions, Ogilvy Los Angeles and Ogilvy Chicago won a Gold Lion for its Rock Star campaign for Workday’s Enterprise Cloud Management product.

Ogilvy London’s Hornicultural Society campaign for Relate’s Relationship Charity got Bronze in the Direct Lions.

In the Media Lions, Ogilvy London won the Grand Prix and a Gold Lion for its work on Dove’s #TurnYourBack. Ogilvy Australia, Sydney won a Silver Lion for its work on Whitelion’s The Loudest Call. The Bronze Lion went to Ogilvy Paris for its work on Tinder’s Not-So-Classic Dates, Ogilvy New York for The Masters Remastered for IBM and Ogilvy Poland Warsaw’s Buy My Cancer campaign for the Alivia Cancer Foundation’s Fundraising Model.