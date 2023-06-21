Finn Partners Purpose Alignment Index helps brands navigate tricky issues

The agency surveyed 2,000 consumers in the U.S. and U.K.

NEW YORK: Amid growing pushback against corporations that lean into divisive issues, Finn Partners has released a study to help companies determine the best course forward.

The Finn Purpose Alignment Index can help companies determine whether marketing ideas will strengthen relationships with employees, customers, shareholders and influencers, said Gil Bashe, managing partner and chair of global health and purpose at the firm.

The agency surveyed 2,000 consumers in the U.S. and U.K. about a brand’s “purpose factors” like economics and cost, reputation, functionality, customer experience, social impact, social influence and marketing.

The independent agency released the report during Pride month, which has become a volatile time for companies due to boycotts over marketing campaigns aimed at the LGBTQ+ community. Sales of Bud Light have declined two months after conservatives called for a boycott of the brand because it provided a custom can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who posted about it on Instagram. Target has also faced a boycott because of its Pride merchandise.

Bashe declined to name a specific campaign cited in the report but said the problem often is that “the idea dominates the analytics.”

Bashe said he thought the index was particularly timely because of a Wall Street Journal story published this month with the headline “Companies that embraced social issues have second thoughts,” and a CBS News interview with Amy Terpeluk, managing partner of the Finn purpose and social impact practice, about companies engaging with political and social issues.

The survey found that the environmental, social and corporate governance issues consumers care about most are whether a brand acts in a way that is good for the environment, minimizes product packaging waste, helps the surrounding community and treats employees well, among other considerations.

In spite of the anti-ESG movement, Bashe said that companies benefit from developing metrics for environmental, social and governance work.

“The data show clearly that companies that are engaging in environmental, social and governance efforts are performing better,” Bashe said.

He also offered advice on how the survey findings could benefit the healthcare industry. He recommended organizations address “a very specific pressing societal need,” rather than something that is “nifty” or a “trend.”

“That could be emotional. It could be economic,” Bashe said. “It could be a question of diversity and inclusion, but it addresses a real need.”