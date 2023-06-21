Cannes, creativity, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker - PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

Speaking from Cannes, PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers gives his impression of the International Festival of Creativity, which is taking place this week in the French resort.

Rogers and UK editor John Harrington discuss the shortlists for the PR Lions and other Lions categories and analyse PR's chances.

Elsewhere, news editor Siobhan Holt and reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett talk about new research from PRWeek asking creative chiefs at PR agencies about the biggest trends in creativity.

The team also discusses the sad news that consumer PR agency Talker Tailor Trouble Maker has closed its doors, and what it tells us about the industry in this challenging time.