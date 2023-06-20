Cannes Day 2: Edelman, Republica Havas take home awards

Please note: PRWeek will be focusing on the idea creation credit in its coverage of the Cannes Lions shortlists and winners.



PR agencies on Tuesday continued to pick up awards in non-PR categories at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Winners were announced on Tuesday in the following categories: Industry Craft Lions, Digital Craft Lions, Film Craft Lions, Design Lions, Entertainment Lions, Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport and the Entertainment Lion for Gaming.



In the Digital Craft category, Edelman won a Bronze Lion for its See My Skin campaign for Vaseline. Ogilvy Hong Kong’s Undercover campaign for Women Helping Women also won a Bronze in the category.

In the See My Skin campaign, Edelman aggregated thousands of images of skin conditions across Black and brown skintones to build what it said is the world's most diverse medical image library.

Republica Havas Miami won a Bronze Lion for its campaign, The Name Confusion for A.L.M.A./Racing Club in the Entertainment Lions for Sport category. Ogilvy Sao Paulo picked up a Gold Lion for its Lea campaign for Kimberly Clark brand Kotex in the category.

Ogilvy did not differentiate when its PR arm was the “idea” entrant behind a campaign. The WPP network won Lions in several categories on Tuesday.

In the Industry Craft Lions category, Ogilvy Chicago won Silver Lions for its work on Festival Poster and Questions for the Chicago International Film Festival. Ogilvy South Africa in Cape Town also took home the Silver Lion for its work on The Blind Spot for Volkswagen South Africa’s Volkswagen Service product, and Ogilvy London won the Silver Lion for its Hornicultural Society campaign for Relate’s Relationship Charity.



In the Entertainment Lions category, Ogilvy Madrid won a Bronze Lion for its Pepe the Mute campaign for Cruzcampo.



In the Design Lions, Ogilvy Hong Kong’s Undercover campaign for Women Helping Women, Ogilvy Poland Warsaw’s Buy My Cancer campaign for the Alivia Cancer Foundation’s Fundraising Model and Ogilvy London’s Hornicultural Society campaign for Relate’s Relationship Charity all won Bronze Lions.



Ogilvy also won in the Film Craft Lions category. Silver Lions were awarded for Ogilvy Bangkok’s Gut Health campaign for Dutchie; Havas London’s Me, My Autism and I campaign for Vanish alongside Ambitious about Autism; and Ogilvy London and Ogilvy Toronto’s Cost of Beauty campaign for Dove Masterbrand. Bronze Lions were awarded in the category for Ogilvy Bangkok’s Gut Health campaign for Dutchie; Havas London’s Me, My Autism and I campaign for Vanish alongside Ambitious about Autism; Ogilvy London and Ogilvy Toronto’s Cost of Beauty campaign for Dove Masterbrand; and Ogilvy Bangkok’s Voiz campaigns, The Eyes and Left and Right.

The PR Lions winners will be announced on Wednesday.