FleishmanHillard's Adrianne Smith on tackling Cannes’ diversity issue

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is widely recognized as the most prestigious event in the advertising industry. But it’s no secret that the festival, held in the South of France, has historically underrepresented diverse voices.

Last week, PRWeek U.S. sat down with FleishmanHillard chief diversity and inclusion officer Adrianne Smith to discuss Cannes’ diversity problem.

Smith, founder of the Cannes Can: Diversity Collective, talked about the organization’s beginnings, uplifting underserved creatives and the importance of sponsors in driving genuine change.

PRWeek: How is the CC:DC addressing Cannes’ diversity issue?

Smith: I’ll just give you a brief history of how it all got started. In 2018, I was able to bring five young Black creators to Cannes, and they were sponsored by Google, FCB, BBDO and TV One. They were the foundational partners who said, ‘Yes, we believe in DE&I and creating opportunities.’

In 2019, we brought 25 young Black people back, and that’s when we hosted the first DE&I beach activation in the history of Cannes Lions. It was a turning point that influenced and inspired people who didn’t look like me. We created an open space for people to come and get amazing thought leadership, network and make connections they may not have been able to make anywhere else.

That was the foundation. Major corporations like Procter & Gamble, Leo Burnett and FCB came to support us. Microsoft was there. Paramount was there. Gayle King and [WPP CEO] Mark Read opened the beach and had this conversation about the importance and power of inclusion. It was just a great time.

This year, you’ll be able to visibly see more people of color on the ground. More jurors from South America have been added so the jury looks different. On the stage, there are more conversations about DE&I from the lens of people who are diverse, versus others talking about DE&I.

You will see it in the programming. You will see it in the amount of subject matter experts that are there from underrepresented communities. Group Black, Black at Cannes…there are so many different organizations there that had traditionally not been.

PRWeek: This year marks CC:DC’s fifth anniversary. How do you measure progress?

Smith: Increasing diverse voices and increasing investments. If you look at the supporters of CC:DC’s Inkwell Beach, you’ll see a [vast] amount of sponsors who are contributing and willing to have conversations on stage. We have five days of programming from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., packed with diverse talent and packed with corporations that are talking about various aspects of DE&I.

This is the first year the Cannes Lions are hosting a gaming award. Well, CC:DC is partnering with Cxmmunity, which is a gaming platform that’s targeting historically Black colleges and universities.

It was important for Cxmmunity to have a platform in Cannes so that attendees can see that people of color are in the game of gaming. Young people from HBCUs can see there’s a life besides sitting at the console; there’s design, creative, strategy and marketing. All of those key elements are there.

PRWeek: What role do activations like the AYA Inclusion Awards and CC:DC’s Inkwell Beach play in moving the needle on diversity at Cannes?

Smith: It’s all about education. The whole idea is for us to talk about how organizations can be strengthened when they are more inclusive, create more equitable environments and when the diversity on their teams looks like the audience they’re targeting.

Inkwell Beach is the platform that allows people to get that education and inform people what the benefits are when you’re creating a more inclusive environment. And we know DE&I means something different everywhere in the world, so why not go to a global stage and have these conversations?

