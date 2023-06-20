Omnicom reveals generative AI-powered workflow tool Omni Assist

The generative AI virtual assistant, built in partnership with Microsoft, is designed to help with audience development, activation and measurement.

CANNES, FRANCE: Omnicom Group revealed a generative AI-powered virtual assistant designed to improve agency productivity at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday.

Called Omni Assist, the tool was built in partnership with Microsoft. To power the assistant, Omnicom gained access to OpenAI’s GPT models via Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services, which provides API access to AI models.

Omnicom's PR firms include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications, all of which are part of Omnicom PR Group.

Omni Assist will use the GPT model to provide its staff with insights and recommendations throughout the holding company’s workflow, including audience development and planning, activation, measurement and optimization. The conversational interface will work similarly to other AI chatbots like Bing Chat and Google Bard, allowing Omnicom employees to ask questions about audience relevance or instantly generate data-driven insights on how a campaign is performing. It’s designed to speed up campaign delivery and improve optimization..

Omni Assist sits within the larger Omni platform, which was rolled out in 2018 to enable staff to create data-driven campaigns. As a consequence, the new assistant will draw on years of data within that platform to respond to prompts.

Last week, Omnicom CEO John Wren teased upcoming AI capabilities in an interview with Campaign, when he said: “The benefits are undeniable, and I think our people will find their jobs enhanced [by] it. However, AI can never replace the inspiration and genius that comes from great creative.”

The launch of Omni Assist comes amid an industry-wide race to embrace generative AI. Publicis Groupe rolled out a campaign on Monday that pointed out how it was an early advocate of AI with its Marcel platform. WPP struck a partnership with Nvidia last month to build an AI-powered content engine.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.