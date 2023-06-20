Staffbase adds Jerilan Greene to board of directors

Greene is an alum of Yum Brands and has worked at Edelman, Burson-Marsteller and Deloitte.

NEW YORK: Employee communications platform Staffbase has appointed Yum Brands alum Jerilan Greene to its board of directors.

Greene brings Staffbase’s total number of board members to seven. She could not be reached for additional comment.

Staffbase offers services to streamline and improve businesses’ internal communications, information technology, human resources and management departments.

Greene is principal and founder of New Capacity Partners, a leadership strategy and communications firm. She concurrently works as external consultant for the Weber Shandwick Collective’s Business & Society Futures group, advising clients on business strategy and leadership positioning.

Greene spent more than 11 years at Yum Brands, ultimately serving as chief communications and public affairs officer and Yum Foundation chairman and CEO. She left the fast-food corporation in July 2022 and was replaced by Mars Wrigley’s Allyson Park.

Prior to Yum, Greene worked in leadership roles at Edelman, Burson-Marsteller and Deloitte, spanning public, private and growth companies in the consumer, pharmaceutical, biotech, technology, telecommunications, energy and financial sectors.

In 2021, Greene was named to PRWeek’s Power List and honored as a Women of Distinction.