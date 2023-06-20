‘Inspiration comes from the most random places’ – Creative Q&A

PRWeek grills creative comms figures on how they got where they are, their career highlight, solving creative writer’s block, and more. Today we speak to Will Cookson, founder and creative director at Pangolin.

How did you get where you are now?

It wasn’t the most traditional route into PR. I was offered a placement at Freuds for my university ‘Year in Industry’ after teaching Matthew Freud’s family to wakeboard (told you it was random). I then became its first official graduate hire, learning the ropes on its global consumer accounts. After seven great years working across a range of PepsiCo and Diageo brands, I took the leap to leave and set up Pangolin with a colleague, David Phillips. I now run the creative team across some of the world’s biggest brands, including Pepsi, Whole Earth and Beefeater Gin.

What’s been your creative career highlight?

There are many, but one stands out as it was a game-changer for the agency: The Glenlivet Capsule Collection. We were briefed to spark a cultural conversation around single malt and demonstrate that The Glenlivet is a brand that breaks convention. We wanted to shake up how whisky is drunk so partnered with a sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla, to create cocktails in a seaweed case in the world’s first edible whisky ‘Capsule Collection’. The launch video received over nine million organic views, we trended on Twitter, and it was discussed on the biggest TV shows, including James Corden and Ellen Degeneres. It was amazing to watch the campaign unfold.

...and lowlight?

We love working with startups as they’re so collaborative, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. On this occasion, we were prepping for a client’s UK launch event in a derelict building with no walls or electricity (don’t ask!). Two hours before the event, the heavens opened and the venue completely flooded. Cue me and my team on our hands and knees trying to mop up vast puddles to keep the event alive. Luckily the rain finally stopped, the doors opened on time and our 300 guests were none the wiser.

What’s your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in), and why?

I loved the ‘Real Life Roomsets’ campaign for Ikea and Shelter. It’s hard to capture the nation’s imagination around campaigning for more social housing, but ‘Real Life Roomsets’ nailed it with a simple yet powerful creative. The fake Ikea rooms in-store are iconic, so transforming those into real-world case studies, depicting conditions living in temporary accommodation, was just genius.

How do you solve creative writer’s block?

Travel more. For me, creativity is about being curious about the world around you. I go around in creative circles if I stay in the same environment for too long. It’s about movement. When I’m commuting to work, taking a flight or walking to a meeting, my brain tends to open up. Inspiration comes from the most random places.