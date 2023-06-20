Keir Starmer's ex-comms chief to re-join Labour after leaving consultancy
Ben Nunn, senior counsel at strategic communications consultancy Lexington and Sir Keir Starmer’s former comms chief, is to become a senior adviser to shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.
