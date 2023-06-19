ICCO leading new fight against misinformation

A 10-point call to action to tackle misinformation has been launched by the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), Council of Europe and The Trust Project.

The three organisations have created a media information and education pledge that acknowledges the shared responsibility of tackling misinformation and commits to doing something about it.

The pledge is aimed at “journalists, public relations agencies, trusted communications advisors, advertising agencies, digital media agencies, fact-checkers, publishers, broadcasters, technology platforms, policymakers and international institutions”.

Those signing up to the pledge agree to uphold the values of free speech and democratic debate and “promote the importance of trusted, reliable sources of information and explain their collective value to employees, other media stakeholders and the public”.

The 10-point pledge, launched last week, also includes commitments to educating staff to “differentiate trustworthy information from dis/misinformation” and to use AI responsibly while recognising its “risk of undermining access to trustworthy information”.

Signatories will work to “eradicate” disinformation and misinformation and “call out media suppression, especially when it occurs under the guise of protecting against misinformation”.

ICCO, which represents more than 3,000 PR agencies; The Trust Project, a global network of media organisations such as the BBC, The Washington Post, El Pais and the South China Morning Post; and the Council of Europe have all signed up to the pledge.

Massimo Moriconi, Europe president, ICCO, and chief executive of Omnicom PR Group Italy, said: “To unite various media stakeholders around information threats is an important step. All sides must share a collective responsibility to educate. Without trust in the media, PR cannot function. For PR agencies that means our staff, our clients, brands, influencers, government. At all experience levels, all regions and all age groups, this is an ongoing challenge.”

He added: “I look forward to seeing more affirmative action across the media to continuously educate and raise media literacy internationally.”

Patrick Penninckx, head of the Information Society, Council of Europe, said: “Misinformation is one of the greatest threats to society and PR firms in ICCO’s membership can play a huge role in influencing the dialogue and action on media education.”

Sally Lehrman, founder and chief executive of The Trust Project, commented: “It’s hugely positive to engage PR firms, journalists and policymakers alongside our news outlets to acknowledge the importance of media literacy and commit to long-term programmes that strengthen support for news with integrity.”

ICCO is leading efforts to get more signatories and is already in talks with several interested organisations, PRWeek understands.