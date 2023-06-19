Cannes Lions 2023: Watch the most shortlisted U.S. work in Brand Experience, Creative B2B and Creative Data

Campaigns for Intel and Cerveza Nativa were among the crop of most-shortlisted U.S. work in the latest round of Cannes Lions shortlists.
The award program on Monday released shortlists for the Brand Experience, Creative B2B and Creative Data awards.
It follows the release of 17 categories announced on Sunday, as well as the previously announced Titanium, Innovation and Glass categories.
Campaign US, PRWeek's sister media brand, is collating all the U.S. work shortlisted to calculate which campaigns obtained the most nods each day.
Check out the list below.
Certified Human for Intel, by Dentsu Creative Chicago
Shortlisted: 7 times
Categories: Brand Experience, Creative B2B and Creative Data
Nativa Meter for Cerveza Nativa, by L&C New York
Shortlisted: 6 times
Categories: Creative B2B and Creative Data
Dogs Without Borders for SFBO (Society of French-Brazilian Oncology), by VMLY&R New York, VMLY&R Sao Paulo and VMLY&R Madrid
Shortlisted: 4 times
Categories: Brand Experience
Scrolling Therapy for Eurofarma, by Dentsu Creative Buenos Aires, Dentsu Creative New York & Dentsu Creative Chicago
Shortlisted: 3 times
Categories: Brand Experience
NRA Children’s Museum for Change the Ref, by Ogilvy Chicago
Shortlisted: 3 times
Categories: Brand Experience
Girls Who Code Girls for Girls Who Code, by Mojo Supermarket New York
Shortlisted: 3 times
Categories: Brand Experience, Creative Data
ADLaM — An alphabet to preserve a culture for Microsoft, by McCann New York
Shortlisted: 3 times
Categories: Brand Experience
Certified Care for Raid, by Energy BBDO Chicago
Shortlisted: 3 times
Categories: Brand Experience
This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.