The full skinny on the Cannes PR shortlist

The contenders for the coveted PR Lions have been announced early this year, giving the industry more time to ruminate on the trends in play and a longer sense of hope and anticipation.

Most of the major PR agency groups are represented in the 2023 Cannes PR Lions shortlist and have three days of expectation and suspense before the winners are announced Wednesday afternoon U.S. time.

There are 163 contenders for the PR Lions at the 70th iteration of the Cannes Festival of Creativity out of an initial entry list of 1,600, approximately 10%.

PR firms represented for the coveted idea creation credits – the ones that really matter – include usual suspects such as Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Ketchum, Golin, MSL, BCW, Stagwell-owned Forsman & Bodenfors and Citizen Relations – as well as Red Havas Middle East and Mischief PR in London.

Additional agencies getting PR credits include Alison Brod, FleishmanHillard, Zeno Group, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Allison+Partners, London’s Hope & Glory and many others.

Jurors this year are looking to award work that makes a meaningful long-term impact rather than PR stunts or entries that have been constructed principally to win an award. Purpose is still important, but it has to be authentic and not driven by gimmicks. Cannes is somewhat hampered here by having a segment called events and stunts, and 13 campaigns are shortlisted under this category.

It was good to see work shortlisted that has already been honored in PRWeek’s Oscars of the PR industry (PRWeek US Awards), Global Awards, Healthcare Awards and Purpose Awards.

Our Global Awards Campaign of the Year, Prime Weber Shandwick’s Happy Birthday from Earth robotic lawnmower activation for Husqvarna, is shortlisted. Edelman’s See My Skin for Vaseline won Best Health Equity at the PRWeek Healthcare Awards and numerous PRWeek Purpose Awards in 2022.

Citizen Relations Toronto’s Reclaim Your Name for #Elimin8 Hate won Best Nonprofit activation at the PRWeek Global Awards.

It is somewhat ironic that Golin London’s Dramatic Transformation campaign for Asics is shortlisted for a PR Lion in 2023, given that Edelman won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for its Eternal Run activation for Asics in 2021 in the Entertainment for Sport category. Asics transferred its business to Golin in the year following that achievement.

Cannes has always been weak on crisis PR campaigns and only one activation is shortlisted this year - Banda Agency in Kiev’s Be Brave Like Ukraine. Using National Branding to Resist Military Aggression piece for Ukraine.

However, my understanding is that jurors did identify several campaigns that definitely qualified as crisis activations but that were entered in the wrong categories. It reflected a common theme of entrants not submitting to the right categories, which is not to say firms should carpet bomb the Lions with multiple entries for the same activations – rather they should be totally targeted and focused make sure they get the right campaigns in the right categories.

As always, and this is common feedback, entrants also need to ensure they are creating bespoke videos for their entries with narratives that really match the campaign being entered.

This is often cited as the reason creative agencies do better at Cannes than their PR counterparts, but it should be noted that the judging is done blind and jurors don’t know which agency is entering when they are reviewing the films.

In terms of what we can expect of the winners when they are announced on Wednesday, jurors are focusing on honoring earned-first work. Having a good cause on its own will not pass muster - the campaign has to be based on a great idea and make a meaningful impact. Having said that, 14 campaigns are shortlisted in the corporate purpose and social responsibility segment.

It was good to see 12 of the shortlisted campaigns categorized under the cultural insight segment, although only two of the shortlist are categorized under PR effectiveness, a longstanding Achilles’ heel of the profession. Three shortlisted campaigns are specifically recognized for media relations.

The jury is also keen to widen the scope of the winners to also recognize fun, entertaining and joyful work. Edelman London’s Mayo McHack for Hellman’s Mayonnaise, Grey New York’s Taste My Face for Applebee’s (with a PR credit for Current Global) and DDB Chicago’s Apology for Skittles (with a PR credit for Weber Shandwick) are among the shortlisted campaigns that tick some of those boxes.

The story always changes significantly once the winners of the PR Lions are announced but, in the meantime, there is plenty to chew on it terms of recognizing what is pushing the boundaries of effective and creative PR practice.