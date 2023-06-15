Inkhouse supports restaurant chain Cava’s $318 million IPO

The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has more than 250 locations in the U.S.

WASHINGTON: Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava hired Inkhouse as its U.S. communications agency, effective in May.

As well as providing media relations, consumer brand awareness and PR strategy, Inkhouse supported Cava in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly traded company on Thursday.

Cava priced its IPO at $22 a share on Wednesday. The company sold over 14.4 million shares, raising $318 million and initially garnering a $2.45 billion valuation.

By Thursday’s closing bell, Cava’s stock sat at $43.78 a share, up marginally from its opening of $42 per share. The company’s closing price gives it a market value of $4.88 billion.

Dan O’Mahony, managing director of Inkhouse’s West Coast operations, said the agency’s account team of seven staffers focused “100%” on earned media efforts for Cava’s launch. Anne Baker, EVP and GM of the firm's California region, is leading the Inkhouse unit alongside O’Mahony.

“We’re trying to reach investors and consumers to talk about all the reasons Cava is so loved today, and why it’s positioned so well for the future,” O'Mahony said. “That’s kind of the long and short of it with IPOs.”

Inkhouse has also helped take Okta, Carbon Black, Datto, Remitly and Amplitude public. With Cava, the agency leaned heavily into the company's roots and how it has “driven the Mediterranean food category forward in the U.S.”

“[We aimed] to talk a lot about how three of the four founders are first-generation Americans, [and how] their parents are immigrants from Mediterranean areas,” O’Mahony said. “We tried to show how there was this big, white-space opportunity for them around the popularity of Mediterranean cuisine.”

The Massachusetts-headquartered firm reached out to reporters at national news outlets and restaurant trade pubs before the company’s IPO, offering interviews with executives such as Cava CEO Brett Schulman and CFO Tricia Tolivar. Inkhouse helped secure coverage in CNBC, Reuters, Forbes and Fortune.

Cava handled financial comms and investor relations efforts internally. O’Mahony applauded Inkhouse’s New York-based staffers and the restaurant chain’s in-house comms department for the success of Cava’s public launch.

"Inkhouse and I worked closely on the IPO. I'm proud of the work we did collectively as a team, and even more excited about what we can achieve moving forward,” said Lynne Boschee, Cava’s VP of corporate comms, via email.

Based in Washington, DC, Cava has more than 250 locations across the country. Tolivar told Axios that the company plans to open 60 to 70 new stores in 2023, targeting 15% annual store growth.

Inkhouse reported a 13% increase in revenue to $27.5 million last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023. In May, the firm was acquired by BerlinRosen Holdings.