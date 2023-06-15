BlackRock hires John Kelly as global head of corporate affairs

NEW YORK: Investment management firm BlackRock has hired John Kelly as global head of corporate affairs.

In the newly created role, Kelly will oversee external affairs, including public policy and philanthropy, corporate communications and corporate brand work, according to an internal memo from CEO and chairman Larry Fink.

Kelly is set to start in the role in August. He will be based in New York City, report to Fink and serve on the global executive committee.

Kelly will work with the company’s global head of corporate communications, Jim Badenhausen. In January, Badenhausen stated that after 12 years building and leading BlackRock’s communications function, he is planning to step back from his role next year, Fink said in the memo.

Badenhausen will partner with Kelly in his transition and on a plan for his succession to lead the corporate communications team next year.

Kelly will also work closely with Mark McCombe, vice chairman of BlackRock, who will continue to tell the BlackRock story and build stronger relationships with essential policy stakeholders. McCombe has overseen the external affairs team in recent months in addition to his other responsibilities.

Kelly will also work with global CMO Alex Craddock to ensure cohesion in BlackRock’s marketing campaigns and to elevate the impact of its brand work.

“As BlackRock has grown in recent years, so has our public profile, and with it the need for us to engage with more people in more places to understand their perspectives and tell the BlackRock story,” Fink wrote about why Kelly’s role was created.

Fink’s ESG-focused annual letter to investors is one of the most closely watched examples of executive thought leadership in the world. However, in recent years conservative politicians have targeted the firm, saying it boycotts fossil fuels, and states have moved to pull their money from the firm.

Most recently, Kelly was SVP for brand, communications and corporate affairs at streaming platform Roku, and he led global corporate affairs and social impact at Starbucks for seven years. At the coffee chain, he oversaw global initiatives such as hunger relief, reducing the use of plastics and hiring veterans and military spouses.

Kelly also held a series of senior roles in the legal department at Microsoft for more than 15 years, such as VP of industry affairs and director of corporate affairs for EMEA, based in Brussels. Kelly also spent a decade working in government roles in Washington and has served on numerous non-governmental organization boards, including Behind the Badge, the Business Council of the Nature Conservancy and the National Points of Light Foundation.

In February, BlackRock MD David Wells passed away unexpectedly at age 50.

BlackRock’s profit in Q1 was down 19%. The company reported net income of $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. Revenue fell 10% to $4.2 billion.