G&S Business Communications CEO Luke Lambert to retire

Principal Anne Green will succeed him as G&S’ first female CEO, starting in 2024.

NEW YORK: G&S Business Communications president and CEO Luke Lambert said on Thursday that he is planning to retire at the end of this year.

Agency principal Anne Green will succeed him, becoming the first woman to hold the title, starting January 1, 2024. Green will be the third CEO in the agency’s history.

Lambert’s retirement caps a 27-year career at G&S, having held posts as MD of the New York office and president prior to becoming CEO in 2012. He succeeded Cos Mallozzi.

As part of the leadership transition, principal and Chicago MD Brian Hall will move to the role of president and principal and SVP of human resources Kate Threewitts will be elevated to the C-suite as chief people officer. Threewitts has served as a leader of the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion task force since its inception.

Green (pictured below) joined G&S in 2018 as part of the agency’s acquisition of CooperKatz, where she was CEO and principal.

“I'm thrilled to build on the legacy that Luke Lambert established. He was the first to advance our integrated services, creative, digital and then paid media as well as project management,” Green said. “For me, it's about how do we deepen and further expand our integrated communications and marketing services and also take advantage of some of the innovations that are unfolding in front of all of us right now, including things like generative AI.”

Lambert and Green have spent the first six months of this year preparing for the hand over and intend to continue a seamless transition in the months ahead.

Clients include Coldwell Banker, Dow, Syngenta, Schindler, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), Wolfspeed, Rapid Robotics, Lallemand and Fiserv, among others.

Starting next year, Green will have responsibility for agency performance, operations, growth, innovation, culture and the evolution of its suite of marketing and communications services. Her direct reports will include Hall and C-suite members including COO Ron Loch, chief growth officer Steve Halsey, CFO Seth Niessen, Threewitts and VP of DE&I Marjani Williams.

Hall will be responsible for client service operations, integration of the agency’s key disciplines and offerings and the cultivation of a hybrid environment for G&S staff members, according to the firm.

His direct reports will include principal and MDs Caryn Caratelli and Stephanie Moore and office MDs Dana Ferrell in Raleigh and Meredith Topalanchik in New York. Leaders from the agency’s communications, creative, digital and paid media teams also will be aligned under Hall’s leadership.

Green and Hall will be supported by the 16-member executive steering committee.

G&S, formerly Gibbs & Soell, is a global business communications firm based in New York. The independent agency, founded in 1971, employs 160 staff with offices in Chicago; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Basel and Zurich, Switzerland.

G&S Business Communications reported a revenue increase of 15% to $28 million, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.