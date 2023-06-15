Feeding America shows how food insecurity is holding students back

More than 33 million people lived in food-insecure households as of two years ago.

CHICAGO: The tools that students need to succeed are not only in the classroom but also in the pantry and refrigerator.

That’s the message of a public service announcement from Feeding America, a nonprofit that works to ensure equitable access to nutritious food, and the Ad Council, a nonprofit that helps organizations with marketing campaigns.

More than 33 million people, including 5 million children, lived in food-insecure households in 2021, according to the Department of Agriculture. The USDA defines “low food security” as “reports of reduced quality, variety or desirability of diet.”

The organizations launched the Full Effect campaign, developed by the fluent360 multicultural advertising agency, on Thursday.

The idea behind it is “really simple,” said Jose Suaste, chief creative officer at the agency.

“It’s that when you’re full, you can live a full life,” he said.

A 60-second spot opens with a Black student looking inside the fridge. Rather than grab a snack, he instead pulls out a science project featuring a volcano. Then his father places a first-place ribbon on the creation.

Next, we see a Latino teen looking inside a pantry. She grabs the cap of a graduation outfit.

Then we see a white mother and her daughter open the freezer. The daughter gives her mom a drawing that says “No. 1 mom.”

“The impact of a meal goes well beyond feeding our bodies,” a narrator says. “Food can open endless opportunities for people to thrive because when people are fed, futures are nourished.”

The PSA shows volunteers distributing food.

“Everyone deserves to live a full life, and with your help, together we can end hunger,” the narrator says.

The video closes with a call to action encouraging people to “join the movement to end hunger” via the Feeding America website.

While the PSA shows adolescents, the campaign tries to show how food insecurity affects all people, Suaste said.

The creatives wanted to feature people of different ethnicities because “it's an issue that really cuts across every socioeconomic background,” Suaste said.

The campaign will use donated media in English and Spanish across broadcast, digital, radio, print and social platforms, as well as out-of-home assets, according to the Ad Council. Partners include BuzzFeed, Meta, Reddit, The Root and TikTok.

The organizations will measure the impact of the campaign through surveys and engagement on the campaign website, according to the Ad Council.