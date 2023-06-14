There is more to sustainability comms than planting trees

These days, it seems like every brand is talking about sustainability and their contribution to "saving the planet," as lofty as that may sound. Some of these are genuine reflections of values, while others are blatant acts of greenwashing like those undertaken by fossil fuel companies. However, as communicators, what concerns us most are the subtle, well-intended sustainability-themed activities that have become common in any marketer's toolkit.

These can include things like trash cleanups or volunteering, but probably the most popular way to create an image of environmentally sustainable values are to plant trees. The reasons are obvious: under increasing pressure to demonstrate corporate social responsibility, sometimes within constraining legal frameworks, companies will be advised by their communicators to display compelling, easily identifiable actions related to sustainable goals. What could be more symbolically appropriate (or aesthetically appealing) than planting trees, effectively giving back to nature after so much has been taken from it?

But of course, these tree-planting activities are often little more than staged photo ops to boost the brand’s reputation in the short term. As an agency, we’ve been assessing our own ability to communicate topics around sustainability without falling into the greenwashing trap. We talked to insiders ranging from chief sustainability officers to ESG investment communications leads and unearthed a few recommendations. Based on these, we developed an approach called “Greenwatching,” that is elaborated on in a recent playbook.

This approach is designed to help companies plan and communicate their sustainability efforts in ways that are both more authentic and more likely to engage stakeholders and inspire their industry peers to follow their lead. It includes crucial steps such as setting achievable goals, communicating with internal stakeholders, measuring impact, and communicating candidly. We believe that sustainable campaigns need not paint a perfect picture, but they should communicate the genuine achievements and challenges encountered in the effort.



Part of this is reviewing assets against external criteria, for which we chose the “7 sins of greenwashing”. This framework has been circulating for some time among activists and professionals of sustainable programs, as it encourages communicators to efficiently examine and deconstruct their own biases. It includes:

No proof

Vagueness

Worshipping false labels

Irrelevance

Hidden trade-offs

Lesser of two evils, and

Fibbing

It's from this perspective that we ask our peers to consider carefully before launching their next tree-planting campaign.

To be clear, it’s true that increasing urban greenery has tangible benefits for city-dwellers: better air quality, lower ambient temperatures, natural shade, and the uniquely positive impact that nature has on human psychology. That said, planting trees is often claimed as an effort to counter carbon emissions that contribute to climate change, and this is where it tends to fall short.



For any environmental initiative, it is crucial to consider all factors and exercise caution to ensure the project’s effectiveness and sustainability. When it comes to planting trees, that means assessing the ecological impact of the project by considering factors such as the species of trees to be planted, their suitability to the local environment, and their potential to restore or enhance biodiversity. This requires us to understand local soil conditions, water availability, and proximity to existing forests or natural habitats, and to involve local communities in the project area to gain their insights and address any potential concerns or conflicts. Companies that overlook these steps can end up greenwashing in the process of promoting their action by ignoring a trade-off in its impact or positioning their work as the lesser of two evils.

Too often, communication about these projects focuses on the photogenic action while neglecting other aspects of due diligence such as assessment (e.g., data tracking) and impact (e.g., clarity in reporting). A tree-planting project designed for long-term success would first assess the impact baseline they contribute to (including key indicators such as the number and types of trees in the area, past and present biodiversity and ecosystem health, carbon sequestration potential, soil quality, and water availability) before planting the trees, then continue to monitor their growth and survival rates after they’re planted. The same procedures should apply for all sustainability-focused projects.

While it’s not a requirement for all PR professionals to be experts in climate change and the environment, a foundational understanding of these topics (and a willingness to look things up and challenge claims) will enable us to tailor communication strategies to counter greenwashing perceptions and emphasize the company's authentic commitment to sustainability.

Prangthong Jitcharoenkul is a senior account manager and co-lead of MOV+ Mobility Practice at Vero Thailand. And Vu-Quan Nguyen-Masse is VP, Culture & Brand at Vero, ASEAN and the chair of PRCA’s Workplaces & Culture Group.