PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

The results of the 22nd edition of the PR Awards Asia have been revealed at an in-person gala in Hong Kong. Held at St. Regis, PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific unveiled 152 winners across 60 categories.

The Grand Prix award this year for Campaign of the Year went to 'Pollution Capture Pencils'—a piece of work conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Singapore for GSK India's Otrivin, a nasal spray brand associated with easier breathing.

The innovative project collects pollution by-products and uses them to make (certified, non-toxic) pencils for underprivileged children in Bengaluru, India. It is driven by the fact that 98% of children in India breathe toxic air, according to research by the World Health Organisation, not only outdoors but also in their classrooms—where children spend up to 8 hours a day, the campaign said. For the project's initial phase, twenty-two air purifiers, with the ability to wipe out up to 74% airborne pollutants, were installed inside and outside the school building in Bengaluru to improve air quality for over 1,500 young students.

Meanwhile, in other categories, Hong Kong's Hoffman Agency swiped the Best Culture; Golin Singapore retains its Specialist Consultancy of the Year title; New Zealand's Anthem gets the ESG Consultancy of the Year. It must be noted that in 2022, the ESG category remained unawarded.

Ogilvy's Emily Poon gets the coveted PR Agency Head of the Year, taking forth the mantle from New Zealand-based Icon Agency's Joanna Painter who won the title in 2022.

Taiwan's One For All Public Relations Consultants' Aaron Yu is the proud recipient of the Young PR Professional of the Year award.

Source: Campaign Asia-Pacific