Ice Spice, Ramit Sethi make Brandwatch Change Makers report

NEW YORK: Enterprise social suite Brandwatch has released its inaugural Change Makers report, singling out the 10 "boldest organizations, brands and individuals who have transcended their respective industries to evolve culture globally."

The changemakers exhibit curiosity, creativity and innovation and strive to influence and chart new paths. They also impact conversations online, public opinion and consumer choices through their words and actions. The inaugural list consists of financial education program Female Invest, artificial intelligence company OpenAI, rapper Ice Spice, author Ramit Sethi, tennis player Iga Świątek, singer V, game publisher Epic Games, Sony, climate scientist Johan Rockström and fashion holding company PVH.

Each of these entries, regardless of industry or mission, has seen enormous growth online over the first half of this year. Sethi saw a 35% increase in Instagram followers in April after the debut of his Netflix show, "How to Get Rich." There was also a 111% increase in online social media mentions of AI, with OpenAI at the center of many of those conversations, between November 2022 and April 2023. Ice Spice had 3.25 million mentions on social media in that time and had two hits in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. South Korean singer V has seen incredible social media engagement, with an average rate of over 22% between November 2022 and April 2023.

Brandwatch analyzed millions of data points between November 2022 and April of this year, using its consumer research to identify what industries saw significant growth in online conversations. The company coupled this data with Brandwatch Influence and external research to pick out which organizations and individuals were behind these surges.

The platform plans to release a second iteration of the report for the second half of this year.