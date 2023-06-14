‘Investigative journalism is alive and kicking’ – lessons from Crispin Odey scandal

Recent allegations about the conduct of hedge fund millionaire Crispin Odey, following investigations by the media, have caused a storm. Two crisis communications specialists look at what it tells us about the media and the implications for comms practitioners.

Investigative journalism is alive and kicking, with wide-ranging reputation implications

By Gus Sellitto, founder of Byfield Consultancy

In 2021 a judge cleared Crispin Odey of indecent assault for an alleged workplace-related incident that took place 20 years earlier. The Judge told the eccentric hedge fund millionaire and founder of Odey Asset Management (OAM) that he could leave the courtroom with his “good character intact” and congratulated Odey on reaching his 60s “without a stain on your character”.

Two years later and Odey’s reputation lies in tatters following an exposé by the Financial Times and Tortoise Media, which recounted numerous further allegations of sexual misconduct against Odey by former female employees who worked with him over a 25-year period.

Odey has been removed from the hedge fund he founded, and several big banks and financial services companies have severed their ties with OAM. The fear of these companies’ reputations being damaged by association with OAM will have been a major factor. At the time of writing, the FCA has widened its investigation into Odey but there have been no legal or regulatory findings against him. Odey and his lawyers continue to refute the allegations and defend his position.

What can we learn from Odey’s spectacular fall from grace? Firstly, investigative journalism is alive and kicking. This wasn’t the first time the media had reported on the allegations surrounding Odey.

However, the FT and Tortoise Media’s in-depth articles, and the dossier of interviews they gathered from women who had previously stayed silent, were explosive in determining Odey’s future at OAM. Remember the FT broke The Presidents Club story and has reported extensively on similar sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the CBI. When the FT breaks these stories, the City reacts.

Secondly, in post-#MeToo world, institutionalised bad behaviour won’t stand the test of time.

Workplace behaviours tolerated 20 years ago aren’t tolerated today. This presents challenges for organisations and their advisors including lawyers and PRs, particularly when historic and newer allegations of alleged wrongdoing are still being investigated internally or by a regulator.

There is due process to those investigations that can be harmed by premature publicity.

At the same time, companies must decide how they deal with any toxicity within their organisations before it becomes endemic. Cultural toxicity can lead to reputational toxicity: for OAM, it’s been reported partners of the firm knew about Odey’s alleged behaviour for up to 16 years.

Finally, many are pointing to the Odey revelations as being the ‘Weinstein moment’ for the City. The FCA is currently investigating up to 40 non-financial conduct complaints involving allegations of sexual misconduct.

As the Odey and CBI revelations show, victims of alleged sexual misconduct are increasingly prepared to go to the media to provide the checks and balances when they feel legal or regulatory routes aren’t working. In this sense, the media can be seen to be acting as the ‘fourth estate’ – which itself poses interesting questions. What is clear is that for anyone who doubts the media’s ability to make or break an individual’s or company’s reputation, the Odey headlines and their impact speak for themselves.

Lessons for #MeToo trials by media

By Melanie Riley, litigation PR and reputation management specialist at Bell Yard Communications

The flurry of #MeToo-related allegations that recently have rocked high-profile individuals and business organisations shows the fuse of non-financial misconduct still burns fiercely post-Weinstein. Reputational impact reaches far and wide in the face of an investigative journalist’s pursuit of targets to name, and publicly shame, after an allegation has been made.

For the individual involved, if arrested and charged, there’s not just a trial under the public spotlight to endure, but the many months of professional paralysis beforehand, let alone acute pressures on their private life and endless sleepless nights taking their toll. Yet, as nightmarish as legal proceedings are, they at least have a clear endpoint. There is a court process and, importantly, one starting with the presumption of innocence. There’s a forensic examination of evidence, a verdict and potentially a sentence. Society puts faith in the expertise, checks and balances involved in establishing the truth. Sometimes the court gets it wrong – but it’s the most reliable system we have in this country of exposing fact and reaching a just determination.

If convicted, you pay your dues and subsequent rehabilitation is possible.

In contrast, paradoxically, should the allegations appear insufficient to warrant a criminal charge, the accused arguably faces a worse reputational position from which to defend themselves.

Investigations by Tortoise Media, The Guardian, FT and others, while no doubt painstaking, cannot possibly replicate the analysis and impartiality of a court case. The drip feed of innuendo, untested assertions, anonymous briefings and breaking of NDAs to reveal a person’s ‘truth’ is nigh on impossible to counter, let alone defeat, in the height of the media maelstrom. Coupled with a knee-jerk reaction by employers suddenly under intense scrutiny, a full pile-on can be triggered, with investors and intermediaries swiftly seeking to distance themselves from any perceived scandal.

Of course objectionable behaviour should always be called out. However, not all stories are quite as clear cut as first painted. #MeToo trials by media involve journalists acting as judge and jury, with nuance and mitigation too often left by the wayside. Few complainants actively seek public vilification of the perpetrator – an honest apology, cessation of the unwanted conduct coupled with improved, robust processes for prevention in the workplace can represent the necessary and appropriate resolution.

For those caught in the cross-hairs of a media pursuit, the prudent course is to let calm heads prevail and avoid the temptation to rush to act on every emerging new detail. Gather together a small but experienced team, share the facts, listen to advice, determine a strategy, consider the professional and personal ramifications, stick to a consistent narrative and allow others to go into bat on their behalf at the appropriate time.

This may not immediately stem the tide of suspicion while the storm rages, but will likely prove sustainable, allowing for a more balanced and fair appraisal of the facts as they emerge over time.