Are PRs paid enough? PRWeek Beyond the Noise podcast

Staff pay, bonuses and other rewards and benefits are put under the microscope in the latest edition of PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast.

This week’s show explores new research by The Works Search that has found, among other things, the level of average pay rises in the industry.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

Joining usual host Frankie Oliver and PRWeek UK editor John Harrington this week are Katie de Cozar, director at CCgroup, and Nicola Koronka, co-founder of Missive. Both agencies were recognised in PRWeek’s Best Places to Work Awards 2023 for offering industry-leading rewards and benefits.

The guests discuss whether pay rises and bonuses in the industry are enough, given the cost-of-living crisis. They reflect on PR’s “eye-watering” gender pay gap, trends in hybrid working and office attendance, and differences between agency and in-house working cultures.

De Cozar and Koronka also speak about some of the workplace initiatives at their agencies that have proven to be the most successful.