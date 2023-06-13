Does the CCO always lose by not reporting to the CEO? Not necessarily

Organizations are flatter than ever before, meaning chief communications officers can retain their influence even if they don’t report to the chief executive, argues Mark Stouse of ProofAnalytics.ai.

For years, the re-leveling of any role within a company was typically seen as a signal of its relative power, influence and importance.

That’s no longer true. Given the massive organizational changes of the past five to 10 years, the reality is very different today than it was before, largely due to the explosion in C-suite direct reports.

According to research published by recruiting firms, the number of senior functional roles reporting into C-suite members has just about doubled in the past 10 years.

Left without a solution, that explosion meant that many CXOs could have as many as 20 direct reports versus the more optimal six to 10. From where the average C-suite leader sits, this presents a real problem that’s all about the amount of management time they can devote to each incremental direct report. To offset this problem, we’ve seen many large companies move to limit the number of C-suite and other senior-level direct reports by policy. The inevitable result is that someone must drop down a level.

But that change no longer means what it used to. Organizations are much flatter and more fluid than ever before, and it’s very common today for C-suites and boards to “go direct” versus via a strict chain of command.

The C-suite knows that if changing circumstances make the CCO, or any other leader, more important to a successful outcome, there will be a de facto change in the closeness of the working relationship, even if there is no change in reporting. CEOs pull minus-2s and minus-3s into conference based on the need and their ability to help — nothing else. Given this, the C-suite loses nothing by pushing the CCO role down in the organization. The fact that it’s an ego hit for the CCO doesn’t factor into the decision.

Let’s take a brief look at the ego aspect. Communications leaders have long relied on very refined political skills to build consensus among the C-suite. These skills are timeless, but they are not the levers of influence and access that they once were. The next generation of CCOs and CMOs are T-shaped business leaders who also have deep specializations in communications and marketing. In a phrase, they can understand a financial statement.

In the much flatter and more mission-minded business teams of today, the influence and value of the CCO role or any other leadership role are rooted in the ability to: create a business plan for a function; forecast the impact of comms on different areas of business performance; prove that those cause-and-effect relationships were real and happened; and optimize your actions and investments as your company’s marketplace and audiences change.

Any CCO who can deliver those four skills will have an open door of influence with the CEO and board, no matter to whom they report.

Mark Stouse is CEO of ProofAnalytics.ai.