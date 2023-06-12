Novartis shines a light on HS with docuseries

NEW YORK: As an adolescent, Jasmine Espy once raised her arm in class, and another student told her that she was bleeding

Espy didn’t have any gauze, so blood soaked through her white shirt.

The cause was hidradenitis suppurativa, a skin condition that causes small, painful lumps to form under the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s moments like those that are just devastating,” said Espy, a freelance writer and filmmaker, in the docuseries “The Beacons: Illuminating HS Stories,” which premiered last Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. “I had this idea of what high school would be like; I didn’t get to experience any of that.”

The film is part of a campaign from Novartis, a pharmaceutical company that has conducted trials of a drug, Cosentyx, that could be used to treat the skin condition. The drugmaker is seeking approval from regulators.

The company wanted to tell the story of people with HS “in a way that was authentic to them and relatable,” said Gail Horwood, chief marketing and customer experience officer of Novartis Innovative Medicines U.S. “We felt this was a unique opportunity to use this format of a documentary, and we were able to partner with the [film festival] to make sure it had a premiere and reached a wide audience.”

The docuseries features the stories of six people with the disease, including Espy, who also serves as host.

She interviewed Jeremy, a photographer, who was diagnosed with HS in 2015. His symptoms became much worse in 2020 while traveling to Mexico and Brazil to create content.

“The last month and a half I couldn’t do anything,” he says in the film. “I had to be wheelchaired around the Brazil airport because I couldn’t walk right.”

Jeremy was bedridden for nine months, he said. He spoke about his experience because “we just want to inspire people. We want people to understand that HS doesn’t define you; your passions define you.”

In addition to Espy’s experience as a filmmaker, her participation also allowed the creatives to highlight that hidradenitis suppurativa, which reportedly affects between 1% and 4% of the population, is more common among Black people than white people. In one case, Espy (pictured below) speaks with another Black woman, Latoya, about their shared experience.

“In Jasmine, we found somebody who represented what it was like to have this experience as a Black woman,” Horwood said.

Novartis worked with holding company Interpublic Group on the series.

The pharma company expects the Food and Drug Administration to rule on Cosentyx this year.

The docuseries is “really about the patients and the disease state,” Horwood said. “If and when we have an approved drug, we will do our best to make sure we get more people treated.”