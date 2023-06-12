Music, grammar and…pink eye?: Lyft launches trivia show featuring unsuspecting riders

The inside story on the eight-episode series and why Bob The Drag Queen was picked to host it.

SAN FRANCISCO: The nostalgia of game shows from decades past inspired Lyft to launch its own — except this one takes place in a car with unsuspecting riders.

Called Lucky Lyft, the eight-episode series is hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, winner of the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” In Lyft’s show, which was filmed in Los Angeles this spring, contestants worked together to answer trivia questions and win up to $1,000.

Questions ranged from music to grammar to Lyft-themed “Think Pink” topics, where the answer always contains the word “pink.” For example, “pink eye” came up in episode one.

The seven- to 10-minute episodes are airing on Lyft’s YouTube channel with a new one dropping every other week. The brand is featuring content and trivia from the show across its social media channels, including TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, to give viewers a way to engage at home.

watch ✨ Lucky Lyft ✨ – our new trivia game show on YouTube hosted by @bobthedragqueen.



(oh and plz download the Lyft app so my boss gives me a raise) pic.twitter.com/zFDxGskZBW

“Lyft has a history of creating fun ‘surprise and delight’ content including the widely popular Undercover Lyft series, and we knew we wanted to build on that in 2023,” said Bryna Corcoran, Lyft head of social media, via email.

The brand’s in-house team developed, scripted and produced the series. Strike Anywhere worked on production.

“We want people to consider having two apps on their phone, and our social and comms strategy around this encourages that: seeing joy of riding with Lyft can inspire people to think of us the next time they travel,” Corcoran said.

Lyft selected Bob the Drag Queen to host the series due to his “infectious personality, comedic prowess, quick wit and love of trivia,” said Corcoran.

Although the series only launched recently, Corcoran said that it is on-track to be one of Lyft’s most popular.