Boldt makes senior hire to lead healthcare expansion
Conor Griffin, former international policy communications lead at Bristol Myers Squibb, has been appointed as a partner at the London office of European comms and public affairs agency Boldt Partners.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>